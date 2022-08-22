Read full article on original website
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Roosevelt football
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Lincoln is taking on Sioux Falls Roosevelt on the gridiron Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
A Homestead Brew offers field-to-pint experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting on the same land their great-grandfather built his homestead on, A Homestead Brew is a family-owned hop farm and brewery. It’s located just south of Valley Springs. The owners pride themselves on being away from all the traffic in the Sioux Falls metro area where visitors can enjoy the country views and explore new beer flavors.
Fridays on the Plaza featuring Randy Hedge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s featured musical guest for Fridays on the Plaza was Randy Hedge. You can find more of his music at randyhedgemusic.com.
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg, Brandon Valley volleyball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Tigers are taking on the Brandon Valley Lynx on the volleyball court Thursday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s...
Canaries bats shut down in 4-1 loss to Explorers and Birds eliminated from possible post season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries’ dreams of a 2022 playoff berth came to an end on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to Sioux City. The Explorers got on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run and added a pair of RBI hits in the fourth. Sioux Falls’ run came in the bottom of the seventh when Wyatt Ulrich doubled then scored on a Jabari Henry base hit.
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new, upgraded mesonet weather systems across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- South Dakota has currently dozens of mesonet weather systems across the state, but those will be upgraded and new ones will be added over the years. The goal of the expansion of these weather systems will help improve data quality and coverage, along...
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th annual Kidz-N-Coats Classic is being held Friday, August 26 at Prairie Green Golf Course. The Kidz-N-Coats Classic benefits the charity Kidz-N-Coats which exists to provide new coats and school supplies to children in need. Every year South Dakota receives winter weather...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Week 1 (8-26-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s almost a full house of football on Friday’s throughout the Dakota News Now viewing area!. All seven classes of high school football were in action for the first time in South Dakota on Friday night while Iowa kicked off it’s season, and Football Friday has you covered with highlights from 14 games this week!
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
Empire Mall staff preparing shoppers for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is winding down and school has started for some students already. If the first day of school had more to be desired or is still looming for you, staff at the Empire Mall are still showing off some popular items to try out for the next few months. Director of Marketing James Payer highlighted some of these items.
Special report: Kids and teachers excited for the first day of school in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls public schools are back in session and kids and teachers are excited to get back to the classroom. As kids return to the classroom, teachers like Sue Hodne say the first day can be one of the best of the whole school year.
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
Harrisburg and SF Christian gets sweeps in Thursday night volleyball
BRANDON and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We had a grat match-up Thursday night in Brandon where the 3rd-ranked Lynx in Class “AA” host the #4 Tigers of Harrisburg. And it was the visiting team that came out on top 3-0. Same result in Tea where the #1...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR: Madison!
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From a heated college football rivalry to a tradition rich prep football rivalry for Trojan Field and fans in Madison. Less than 24 hours after Dakota State knocked off arch rival Dakota Wesleyan 29-19 the Madison Bulldogs, ranked #1 in South Dakota’s 11A Media Poll, played host to rival and 4th ranked Dell Rapids.
Sioux Falls Marathon street closures on Sunday, Aug. 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail this Sunday, Aug. 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. For the safety of those participating, organizers have announced the following road closures. The following streets will be closed...
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
Good Samaritan Society residents visit Veterans’ Memorial Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Independent living residents from Good Samaritan Society - Prairie Creek had a special day on Thursday. More than a dozen seniors made their way to Veterans’ Memorial Park in Sioux Falls. Staff said it was extra special as many of them have family members currently serving or that has served.
Sioux Falls officers try to coax intruder off roof of unoccupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.
Augustana University set to welcome near-record incoming class
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is set to welcome one of its largest incoming classes in the Academic Year 2022-23. More than 550 full-time undergraduate students have declared their intent to embark on a bold future at Augustana University this fall, according to a press release from AU.
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning. While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start. ”What better way...
