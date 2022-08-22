ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-c.edu

Mindful Leadership Certificate Program Offered at Corporate College

Course helps leaders refine their approach by harnessing mindful practices. Corporate College®, a division of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®), is launching a new online certificate program to help professionals lead their teams during uncertain times. The Mindful Leadership program runs Oct. 5 to Dec. 14. Classes meet virtually...
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Soccer Team Looks For Familiar Footing

Returning coach Devan Anderson, Triceratops set sights on conference title. The goal for this season — the Triceratops’ first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is straightforward and no different than any other: be the best team in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference. “The...
CLEVELAND, OH
tri-c.edu

Triceratops Volleyball Focused on Team Unity for 2022

Team relaunches with 12 freshmen, new coach Tionne El-Amin. New Triceratops head volleyball coach Tionne El-Amin is a former Tri-C player, having last played for the College in fall 2018. A lot has changed in four years. Now, as head coach of the program, she has been tasked with restarting...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Cross Country Team Ready to Go the Distance

First-year coach Dan Graber rebuilds team from scratch. Last winter, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) student Ashleigh Duffy wanted to take up running. After a couple years cooped up due to a global pandemic, getting outside sounded good. So Dan Graber put together a training plan for her. “It was...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy