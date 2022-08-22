After rescuing a puppy that was found alone in a field, years later, a woman manages to find two of the canine’s siblings and gives them a family reunion. Jennifer Butler first met Benjamin when a woman brought the six-week-old pup into her veterinary practice in Greenville, Texas, in 2013. The woman was not able to keep the dog but didn’t want to take him to a shelter. Butler told PEOPLE that she offered to adopt him and took him home the same day.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO