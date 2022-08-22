Read full article on original website
How the Most Expensive Shotguns in the World Are Made
It’s the goal of many clay shooters and bird hunters to one day own a custom break-action smoothbore, thus the bespoke shotgun has long been a coveted item for shooting sports enthusiasts and wingshooters alike. Some of the most well-built side-by-sides and over/unders are crafted by gunsmiths in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, and England. But it is the British, specifically the gun houses of London, that have engineered the finest bespoke double guns in the world. Firms such as Purdey & Sons, Holland & Holland, Atkin, Grant, and Lang, W.W. Greener, and Boss & Co. have been constructing bespoke smoothbores for over 200 years. These guns are hand-crafted, detailed, and expensive—the cost of a British-made double can exceed $250,000. In the world of custom shotgunmakers, they are known as “London Bests,” setting the standard that every other manufacturer of bespoke shotguns strives to live up to.
U.K.・
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
CAR AND DRIVER
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
Beautiful Hugger Orange Z/28 Headlines Classic Car Auction's Montana Sale
This sleek performance icon was once the pinnacle of American street-car technology. The Z/28 name once stood for something real in the beginning years of the Chevrolet Camaro which spoke to audiences around the nation. Performance was the key feature of this American pony car legend and that's exactly what you could expect when purchasing your own example. Here's a car that perfectly exemplifies the raw nature of Chevy’s muscular racing and street performance icon. A1969 Camaro Z/28 which supports some of the best features you could find back in the day and uses all of it extremely well. So what makes this sports car so special that it can be heralded a representation of the Chevy performance name?
Check Out This Yard Full Of Classic GM Muscle Cars
Not all yard find cars, as we call them when they’re just sitting out in the open on someone’s property, are neglected. While at first glance you might disagree with these GM classics left in an open field, the story behind this assortment of vehicles might not be what you expect. Uncovered by YouTube account Auto Archeology, this collection is several dozen rescues taken in by a guy named Todd.
RideApart
This 372 Horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa Brought To You By TTS Performance
Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.
RideApart
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
insideevs.com
The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike
Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Learn About The Black Ice Superbird
The sight of an all-black Plymouth Superbird is enough to drop a few jaws and generate plenty of questions. After all, Plymouth didn’t make black versions of this wing car, did it? Also, some details on the car don’t look like any other Superbird. You’d be correct on both counts. The history of the Black Ice Superbird is a fascinating one few seem to know.
DJI Mavic 3 flies from summit of Everest: watch this stunning video
DJI consumer camera drone goes where even helicopters can’t to capture stunning aerial footage of the world’s highest peak
New Ford F-150 Lightning EV Finally Strapped To A Dyno
CarBuzz was recently approached by EV enthusiast Bryan Raupe, who conducted the first known dyno session with the new Ford Lightning EV truck. According to Raupe, it was a complicated process due to the dual motor setup and the long wheelbase, which required a custom dynamometer setup. Raupe completed the...
This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model
Ford has been pushing its own limits recently. Not only has it used the Mustang name on an all-electric SUV, but it’s brought back the Raptor name for the top of the range stuff. This includes the top of the range Bronco, which has been winning fans of the Blue Oval over left, right, and […] The post This Grand Tour-Ready Ford Bronco Van Is Everything We Need From The Model appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
