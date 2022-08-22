ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Galveston, TX
Accidents
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis Pass#Texas Gulf Coast#Galveston Island#Gulf Of Mexico#Tidal#Accident#Khou 11#The Beach Patrol
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man dead after drive-by shooting at convenience store

HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting has left authorities with questions unanswered Monday evening. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive on Houston's Southwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a drive-by shooting happened while several people were standing in the parking lot of Speedy...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
HOUSTON, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy