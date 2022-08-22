Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Missing sisters found safe after they were last seen leaving apartment in NW Houston, HPD says
GOOD NEWS! Sisters Amirah and Kamiah Perryman were found safe Wednesday, Houston police said.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas
In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Man charged with kidnapping accused of luring 3-year-old girl to his car in north Houston
Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Court records say he lured the child to his vehicle before taking her to the motel room.
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
news4sanantonio.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting at convenience store
HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting has left authorities with questions unanswered Monday evening. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near Hillcroft Avenue and Farwell Drive on Houston's Southwest side. The Houston Police Department say that a drive-by shooting happened while several people were standing in the parking lot of Speedy...
KENS 5
Man charged after being found in north Houston motel with 3-year-old girl at center of AMBER Alert, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from her north Houston home is facing charges. Holman Hernandez was taken into custody after Houston police said he was found in a motel room with a missing girl who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Man shot multiple times in front of wife in SE Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says
Investigators said a gunman approached the married couple in the parking lot of their apartment complex after a night out.
Texas woman poisoned during alleged kidnapping attempt
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching a poisoned napkin placed on the door handle of her car. Erin Mins was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday at a Northside Houston restaurant with her husband. According to a video uploaded by Mins, when she and her husband were leaving […]
Family searches for 59-year-old security guard who went missing during work shift in Rosharon
A family is holding on to hope that they find a relative who went missing during his work shift. If you know any information you are urged to call HPD at 713-884-3131.
Click2Houston.com
Girlfriend charged in shooting death of boyfriend after ‘wrestling’ with gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend after police said they “wrestled” with a gun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Leon Sharp.
Two injured after driver falls asleep on Will Rogers Turnpike
VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Two people were injured on the Will Rogers Turnpike, about 2.5 miles south of Verdigris, after the driver of a Ford Econoline fell asleep, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Sunday morning, a Ford Econoline, driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas,...
mySanAntonio.com
