ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Comments / 17

Shannon Wanlin
4d ago

Do you not see how hot it's going to be before you go? Why hike with a 10 month old and a toddler if you as an adult cannot handle it? Very poor decision making on all parts

Reply
24
Paul The Wall
4d ago

Did they leave the the well marked trails ? If you stick to the trails hiking safe. Leave the trail and bad things happen. Charge them for their rescue.

Reply
12
Gary Brown
4d ago

many thousands of dollars saving clueless flat land dolts that have no idea what they are doing

Reply(1)
21
Related
ABC10

1 dead after crashing into field on Liberty Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One is dead after a crash on Highway 99 at Liberty Road, Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler drove into a fence and landed in a field. Officers also say they received reports that the driver in the vehicle was driving recklessly earlier.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Lake Forest, CA
Sierra County, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
Sierra County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Nevada County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tahoe National Forest#Lake Tahoe#Sierra Nevada#Accident#The Sierra Nevada Range
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup

Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man

Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake

TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available."  Her disappearance...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy