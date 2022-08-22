Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Giving Back: Ursula’s Café donate-what-you-can initiative in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ursula’s Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. The cafe is a donate-what-you-can café that gives people options when they come in regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to provide meals and clothes to the community so no one has to go hungry.
‘Celebration of Scottish Heritage’: Athletes compete in Green Hill Highland Games
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — “A true celebration of the Scottish Heritage.”. The Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park will be taken over by some of the best male and female kilt-donning athletes around who will compete in events like the weight throw, Scottish hammer throw, stone put, and the caber toss.
WFXR’s Wing Week: Buddy’s BBQ
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry visits Roanoke Valley Hokie Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With the Virginia Tech Hokies football team kicking off the season next Friday night at Old Dominion, Friday afternoon head coach Brent Pry took time out of his schedule as the guest speaker of the Roanoke Valley Hokie Clubs annual kickoff luncheon at the Hidden Valley Country Club.
All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
“Gospel Love Festival” coming to the Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to sway to the sounds of “Gospel Love Festival” featuring Pastor John P. Kee and New Life. The crowned prince of gospel music is coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke on October 8. Among Pastor John P. Kee and New Life the Berglund Center says special guests COMMITTED, Minister Steve Henderson, the Roanoke Voices Choir and Henry Brickey will also be at the festival.
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
LPD searching for possible witness in shooting of 4-year-old
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a possible witness in a shooting investigation. According to investigators, a man was inside the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue just before a 4-year-old girl was shot outside. The shooting happened at 9:46 p.m., on August 23.
Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of shooting
An investigation is underway in Franklin County following reports of a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday night. Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of …. Charlie Brewer earns Liberty Flames starting quarterback …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Salem Spartans. Sen. Kaine tours Troutville green energy manufacturer. Big battle being...
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg, police say
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department responded to an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man dead. It happened on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man opened fire at deputies and officers. Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers and deputies from the Blacksburg Police Department or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
Friday Night Blitz Week 1: Giles at Blacksburg
Highlights from the Week 1 match-up between Giles and Blacksburg from Bill Brown Stadium in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry visits Roanoke …. Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : Game of the Week Preview …. Friday Night Blitz Week 1 – August 26th, 2022. Friday Night Blitz...
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney discusses gun violence after child injured in shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following a Tuesday night shooting that sent a four-year-old girl to the hospital, WFXR News spoke with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, Bethany Harrison, about the rising gun violence in the Hill City, as well as the rest of Virginia. Harrison...
Lynchburg City Schools announces new game day security upgrades
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg City Schools announced new security measures at sporting events. Varsity football games at City Stadium will have security check points and will be attended by a private security firm contracted by the school system. No bags will be allowed in City Stadium either, and E.C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup says they won’t be allowed at any sporting event hosted by the high school.
Pinpoint Weather: Warm and humid with spotty storms
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Warm and humid conditions will stick around Southwest and Central Virginia through the weekend. It will definitely feel like summer outside with spotty showers and storms possible each afternoon. A cold front will approach the area as we head into the weekend. This will allow...
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
Salem Red Sox wants fans to bring teddy bears to Hockey Night game
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Sports fans get ready for the annual Hockey Night game. The Salem Red Sox, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, and the Farm Bureau Bank have teamed up for the game. “Hockey night is one of my favorite games due to how much...
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : Radford wins over George Wythe
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Radford Bobcats and the George Wythe Maroons opened up the season Thursday night at Pendleton Field in Wytheville. In the 83rd meeting between the two schools it was the Bobcats getting the win over the Maroons 29-15.
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : E.C. Glass at Lord Botetourt – Game of the Week
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The E.C. Glass Hilltoppers led throughout the game against the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers Friday Night at Cavalier Stadium. Glass wins over LB 28-14.
