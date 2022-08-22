ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Giving Back: Ursula’s Café donate-what-you-can initiative in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ursula’s Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. The cafe is a donate-what-you-can café that gives people options when they come in regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to provide meals and clothes to the community so no one has to go hungry.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Buddy’s BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry visits Roanoke Valley Hokie Club

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With the Virginia Tech Hokies football team kicking off the season next Friday night at Old Dominion, Friday afternoon head coach Brent Pry took time out of his schedule as the guest speaker of the Roanoke Valley Hokie Clubs annual kickoff luncheon at the Hidden Valley Country Club.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: ‘U-pick flower farm’ in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney got an interesting lesson about how showing a little love for Mother Nature can produce beautiful results. Savanah Songer Arnold was devastated when the electrical company told her they had to...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Gospel Love Festival” coming to the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to sway to the sounds of “Gospel Love Festival” featuring Pastor John P. Kee and New Life. The crowned prince of gospel music is coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke on October 8. Among Pastor John P. Kee and New Life the Berglund Center says special guests COMMITTED, Minister Steve Henderson, the Roanoke Voices Choir and Henry Brickey will also be at the festival.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD searching for possible witness in shooting of 4-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a possible witness in a shooting investigation. According to investigators, a man was inside the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue just before a 4-year-old girl was shot outside. The shooting happened at 9:46 p.m., on August 23.
wfxrtv.com

Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of shooting

An investigation is underway in Franklin County following reports of a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday night. Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of …. Charlie Brewer earns Liberty Flames starting quarterback …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Salem Spartans. Sen. Kaine tours Troutville green energy manufacturer. Big battle being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department responded to an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man dead. It happened on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man opened fire at deputies and officers. Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers and deputies from the Blacksburg Police Department or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 1: Giles at Blacksburg

Highlights from the Week 1 match-up between Giles and Blacksburg from Bill Brown Stadium in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry visits Roanoke …. Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : Game of the Week Preview …. Friday Night Blitz Week 1 – August 26th, 2022. Friday Night Blitz...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools announces new game day security upgrades

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg City Schools announced new security measures at sporting events. Varsity football games at City Stadium will have security check points and will be attended by a private security firm contracted by the school system. No bags will be allowed in City Stadium either, and E.C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup says they won’t be allowed at any sporting event hosted by the high school.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm and humid with spotty storms

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Warm and humid conditions will stick around Southwest and Central Virginia through the weekend. It will definitely feel like summer outside with spotty showers and storms possible each afternoon. A cold front will approach the area as we head into the weekend. This will allow...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : Radford wins over George Wythe

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Radford Bobcats and the George Wythe Maroons opened up the season Thursday night at Pendleton Field in Wytheville. In the 83rd meeting between the two schools it was the Bobcats getting the win over the Maroons 29-15.
RADFORD, VA

