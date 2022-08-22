Read full article on original website
Pascal Gross coolly sees off Leeds to continue Brighton’s sparkling start
Brighton kept up their impressive, unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a second-half goal from Pascal Gross sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds at the Amex Stadium. Midfielder Gross broke the deadlock after Brighton wasted a number of opportunities, running on to a Leandro Trossard pass and slotting in his third goal of the campaign. The victory left the south coast side with 10 points from four games.
Erling Haaland Nets First Premier League Hat Trick
The 22-year-old from Norway is off to a red hot start.
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
Report: Manchester United Bid To Sign Barcelona Star Memphis Depay
Manchester United have bid to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to a report.
