Premier League

The Guardian

Pascal Gross coolly sees off Leeds to continue Brighton’s sparkling start

Brighton kept up their impressive, unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a second-half goal from Pascal Gross sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds at the Amex Stadium. Midfielder Gross broke the deadlock after Brighton wasted a number of opportunities, running on to a Leandro Trossard pass and slotting in his third goal of the campaign. The victory left the south coast side with 10 points from four games.
BBC

Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
