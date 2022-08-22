Brighton kept up their impressive, unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a second-half goal from Pascal Gross sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds at the Amex Stadium. Midfielder Gross broke the deadlock after Brighton wasted a number of opportunities, running on to a Leandro Trossard pass and slotting in his third goal of the campaign. The victory left the south coast side with 10 points from four games.

