Premier League

The Guardian

Pascal Gross coolly sees off Leeds to continue Brighton’s sparkling start

Brighton kept up their impressive, unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a second-half goal from Pascal Gross sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds at the Amex Stadium. Midfielder Gross broke the deadlock after Brighton wasted a number of opportunities, running on to a Leandro Trossard pass and slotting in his third goal of the campaign. The victory left the south coast side with 10 points from four games.
BBC

Hibs' Mitchell visits specialist about ankle problem

Demetri Mitchell has been to see a specialist as an ankle problem prevents his comeback from injury for Hibernian. The 25-year-old, who can play at left-back or on the wing, was limited to seven appearances last season after moving to Easter Road from Blackpool in January, missing 10 weeks after scoring in a Scottish Cup win at Arbroath.
