Ohio State's staff has logged countless hours crafting its Class of 2023 haul that has them No. 4 overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. But there is work to be done. Specifically, the Buckeyes have a big three in focus. Each is a defensive end: Matayo Uiagalelei, Damon Wilson and Keon Keeley.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO