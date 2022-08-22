Read full article on original website
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
"First Ants at the Picnic" Community Garden To Reduce Food Deserts In Shreveport
FOOD DESERTS - You’ve probably heard the term “food insecurity”, which is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every household member to live an active, healthy life. Statistics reveal that about one-in-five households could be described as food insecure, as many are in the working-poor category, meaning they can’t qualify for social programs to ease the burden. But not having enough to eat is just a part of the puzzle, access to non-processed food like fresh fruit and vegetables is another problem.
144,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – About 144,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in Marshall. Officials were notified of the situation on Monday, Aug. 15 around 4:30 p.m. The spill was in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road and leaking from a 21″ clay tile pipe that broke on the west side of 8-mile creek and […]
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Melvin Slack Bows Out of Race
Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, the only other Republican candidate, has withdrawn his name from the mayors race. Slack ends his campaign after a restraining order was issued by Judge Brady O'Callaghan after being accused of sexual harrassment and issuing death threats to a local woman. According to the report...
Warrant issued for material witness in murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 40. More warrants may be issued in connection with this matter, police said.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
2 arrested in Queensborough shooting that wounded woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week. Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.
