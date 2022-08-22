ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Storms spur flash flooding, power outages

(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KOMU

More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
TEXAS STATE
City
Shreveport, LA
redriverradio.org

"First Ants at the Picnic" Community Garden To Reduce Food Deserts In Shreveport

FOOD DESERTS - You’ve probably heard the term “food insecurity”, which is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every household member to live an active, healthy life. Statistics reveal that about one-in-five households could be described as food insecure, as many are in the working-poor category, meaning they can’t qualify for social programs to ease the burden. But not having enough to eat is just a part of the puzzle, access to non-processed food like fresh fruit and vegetables is another problem.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

144,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – About 144,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled in Marshall. Officials were notified of the situation on Monday, Aug. 15 around 4:30 p.m. The spill was in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road and leaking from a 21″ clay tile pipe that broke on the west side of 8-mile creek and […]
KSLA

Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
KTBS

Warrant issued for material witness in murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 40. More warrants may be issued in connection with this matter, police said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
bossierpress.com

Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on. the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of. Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport. Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police...
KTAL

2 arrested in Queensborough shooting that wounded woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men are in custody, charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in Queensborough last week. Shreveport police say 52-year-old Marvin Savannah and 44-year-old Damion Wilson are each charged with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that left a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.
SHREVEPORT, LA

