Read full article on original website
Related
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
United Front: Miranda Lambert Seems Happy With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes
Miranda Lambert seemed as cheerful as can be while standing beside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 15h Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 24. The dynamic duo's happiness was almost radiating as bright as Lambert's neon orange Alex Perry blazer suit and dress set while she accepted ACM's Triple Crown Award. (The star-studded award show is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, September 13.)
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
AJ McLean's kids are ready to get back to the classroom. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, and wife Rochelle shared a sweet shot of their daughters on their first day of school in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Both girls smile as they hold big balloons that feature their names and the grade they're starting this year.
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
All jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his wife Blake Lively. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos marking Lively's 35th birthday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager is enjoying a very special sibling bonding day at the beach. On Wednesday, the Today host shared photos on her Instagram Story from a day by the ocean with her daughters, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and her twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne. The...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Each Year Gets Better'
Rachel Lindsay is remembering her wedding day with Bryan Abasolo three years later. In an Instagram video, Lindsay recapped some of the Bachelorette couple's best moments — from their beach wedding to everyday life together. "Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay, 37, captioned the video. "Each year...
People
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School
On Wednesday, the Olympic swimmer's wife, Nicole Phelps, shared a family photo with sons Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6, from their first day of school. "First Day of Kindergarten for Booms and First Day of Pre-K for Becks at the same school 🥰🥺 #theyregrowingup," she captioned the shot on Instagram.
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
People
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together. "He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
People
Giada De Laurentiis Enjoys Homemade Birthday Meal From Boyfriend Shane Farley: 'Best Bday Gift'
Giada De Laurentiis' birthday gift from boyfriend Shane Farley was truly a labor of love. In honor of the Food Network star's 52nd birthday, Farley took over the kitchen to cook her a special meal, sharing the process in a video via De Laurentiis' Instagram. "I've got a few dishes,...
Student Raising Money to Adopt Boy He Found in the Trash During Trip to Haiti: 'Choose Love'
A trip to Haiti in late 2017 changed Jimmy Amisial's life forever. According to CNN, the then 22-year-old Texas State student was visiting his home country to celebrate New Year's Eve when he came across a commotion in a street. "When I got to the place where the people were...
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
People
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says She's Done Sharing a Husband: 'I Will Be a Monogamist from Here on Out'
Sister Wives' Christine Brown spent 26 years in a plural marriage, but the TLC star says she's no longer interested in living a polygamous lifestyle. Last November, Christine announced on Instagram she was ending her spiritual marriage to husband Kody Brown — a decision that didn't come easy. Growing up with her father Rex, his two wives (including her biological mother Ruthann, a.k.a. Annie) and her 10 siblings, Christine tells PEOPLE: "I had an ideal childhood. I was raised with so much love."
People
310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0