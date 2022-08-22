ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

United Front: Miranda Lambert Seems Happy With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes

Miranda Lambert seemed as cheerful as can be while standing beside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 15h Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 24. The dynamic duo's happiness was almost radiating as bright as Lambert's neon orange Alex Perry blazer suit and dress set while she accepted ACM's Triple Crown Award. (The star-studded award show is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, September 13.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Soulmate#Happy Birthday#Tay Bray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Says She's Done Sharing a Husband: 'I Will Be a Monogamist from Here on Out'

Sister Wives' Christine Brown spent 26 years in a plural marriage, but the TLC star says she's no longer interested in living a polygamous lifestyle. Last November, Christine announced on Instagram she was ending her spiritual marriage to husband Kody Brown — a decision that didn't come easy. Growing up with her father Rex, his two wives (including her biological mother Ruthann, a.k.a. Annie) and her 10 siblings, Christine tells PEOPLE: "I had an ideal childhood. I was raised with so much love."
LOVELL, WY
People

People

310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy