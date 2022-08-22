Read full article on original website
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Clearwater Township Homicide
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old Clearwater Township man. Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2-by-4.
MSP: Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Nottawa Township
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a local resident discovered the deceased body of an elderly female on the edge of the roadway. The woman appears...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
wgvunews.org
Michigan State Police share video of daring rescue caught on tape
Michigan State Police Friday released dramatic dashboard camera footage of two civilians pulling an elderly woman out an overturned SUV on fire. The video shows two civilians, a Muskegon County Sheriff, and a Michigan State Police Trooper all coming to the rescue of a 73-year-old female driver. Authorities, say the...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures trooper, Good Samaritans brave fiery crash to rescue driver
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a trooper, a deputy and several Good Samaritans try to rescue a driver from a fiery crash. According to authorities, the crash happened Monday just before 1 p.m. on West River Road, near Horton Road in...
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
wnmufm.org
State police warn of a new phone scam in the area
(Undated) - Michigan State Police are warning residents about another scam that’s making the rounds. It involves a person calling and claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Administration or another law enforcement agency. The caller tells the victim they have a warrant out for their arrest. The victim is told they need to purchase pre-paid gift cards and send them in to take care of the warrants. Troopers say no law enforcement agency will ever ask for pre-paid gift cards to take care of a warrant. Just hang up and block the caller, if possible… then report the call to local police.
UpNorthLive.com
Blair Township man arrested after selling stolen hand tools
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Blair Township man has been arrested for stealing several expensive hand tools during a breaking and entering, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Brent Lee Diehl, 39, was arrested on August 2 after search warrants were executed at two residences in...
Couple used U.S. Postal Service to traffic meth into Northern Michigan, police say
CEDAR, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is facing drug charges after investigators discovered crystal methamphetamine that was being mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service, police said. In June, detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a...
foxwilmington.com
Michigan Man Drowns in River Trying to Save Dog Despite Collective Emergency Responder and Community Efforts
Michigan emergency responders joined efforts to recover the body of a man who went into the Thunder Bay River on Sunday, according to authorities. According to local outlet The Alpena News, a man was recovered after what police have called an accidental drowning. A little before 1 p.m. on Sunday,...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
WLUC
MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area. The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested after ecstasy, 348 pounds of marijuana seized from truck that crossed into Michigan
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested after 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy were seized from a truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge into Michigan, officials said. Drug task force members said they noticed a semi truck that crossed the Blue Water Bridge...
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Michigan woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million. A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.
Michigan Residents Could Lose $500 Thanks To A School Bus
Driving in Michigan has always been a huge debate, many people say we don't know how to drive here in the Mitten state. I think we drive just fine, but I don't think all of us know the rules of the road. Better yet, I don't think all of us follow the rules of the road and that leads to some messy situations, and the lawmakers and enforcers have been doing their best to make the roads safer for pedestrians, bikers, and other drivers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
The Oakland Press
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main
A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
