(Undated) - Michigan State Police are warning residents about another scam that’s making the rounds. It involves a person calling and claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Administration or another law enforcement agency. The caller tells the victim they have a warrant out for their arrest. The victim is told they need to purchase pre-paid gift cards and send them in to take care of the warrants. Troopers say no law enforcement agency will ever ask for pre-paid gift cards to take care of a warrant. Just hang up and block the caller, if possible… then report the call to local police.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO