Charlotte, NC

BayHaven Food & Wine Festival will feature nearly 100 Black chefs from around the country

By Lorenza Medley
 5 days ago

The second annual BayHaven Food and Wine Festival will be taking place on Oct. 19-23 and will feature over 100 Black chefs and mixologists.

It’s also spreading out: This year’s festival will take place in multiple locations across Charlotte, including Camp North End , Johnson & Wales University and Nebedye Farms .

The decorated lineup of chefs includes:

Justin Hazelton of Top Shelf Co. and Leah & Louise, and Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves, the duo behind the Cocktail Bandits brand, will be curating cocktails for the festival.

Ricky Moore opened the original Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham in 2012 and a second location in 2017. Bax Miller

BayHaven schedule of events

Events, locations and participants are subject to change. Stay tuned to this space for updates:

Oct. 19

  • Freshman Orientation Farm Dinner — The dinner will take place at Nebedye Farms, 9512 Mill Grove Rd., Indian Trail, at 5 p.m. for $315 per person.

Oct. 20

  • Homeroom Midday Symposium — The symposium will feature a family-style lunch from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Johnson & Wales University, 801 W Trade Street , for $75 per person.

  • Roots Vegan and Vegetarian CBD Dinner — From 6:30-9:30 p.m. guests can enjoy a dinner where each dish is infused with CBD and hemp (no THC) at Camp North End, 301 Camp Road , for $215 per person.

  • Daughters of the Diaspora — This all-women dinner will be taking place at The Ruth, 2122 Thrift Road , from 6:30-9:30 p.m., for $275 per person.

Oct. 21

  • Pre-Game Food Truck Rally — Each ticket is $85 per person and includes three food portions and two beverages. The rally will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Camp North End, 301 Camp Road .

  • Seafood 202 Dinner — The six course dinner featuring wine pairings and live music will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m at Camp North End, 301 Camp Road for $235 per person.

  • Homecoming Gala — This adult prom will take place from 6:30-10 p.m at Embassy Suites Uptown, 401 E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for $300 per person.

Oct. 22

  • Pep Rally Tasting Tent — Over 75 chefs, mixologists and wine makers from across the country will be featured at Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Avenue , from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for $150 per person.

Oct. 23

  • Alumni Brunch — The multi-course brunch will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Johnson & Wales University, 801 W Trade Street , for $185 per person.

  • Post-Game Tailgate — The grand finale of the festival will take place at Camp North End, 301 Camp Road , from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for $115 per person.

BayHaven Restaurant Group is owned by Subrina Collier and two-time James Beard-nominated chef Greg Collier. Peter Taylor/Peter Taylor

BayHaven Food & Wine Festival

When: Oct. 19-23

How to go: Get tickets online

Comments / 7

Chuck Bones
4d ago

What difference does it make that someone’s skin color matters in any event? We are being divided by Marxist every day. Aren’t we first Americans? Now that’s something I can get behind.

Reply
2
 

#Food Wine#Local Life#Localevent#Food And Wine#Food Truck#Food Drink#Racism#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#James Beard Foundation#Top Shelf Co#Leah Louise#Saltbox Seafood Joint#Indian
