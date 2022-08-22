ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

CBS Philly

Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Hurt in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

Multiple people were hurt when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, police said. The shooting along the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue happened around 2 a.m., the Toms River Police Department said. Police could not immediately say how many people were hurt or what their medical condition was.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old

A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting

A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

