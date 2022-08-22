PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO