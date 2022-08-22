Read full article on original website
Pair Indicted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting Of Teenager: Report
Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy, NJ Advance Media reported. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, were charged by a grand jury in the fatal May 26 shooting of Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, the outlet said.
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
Multiple Hurt in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center
Multiple people were hurt when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, police said. The shooting along the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue happened around 2 a.m., the Toms River Police Department said. Police could not immediately say how many people were hurt or what their medical condition was.
Missing: Trenton police searching for 13-year-old boy
MISSING: Trenton police are searching for 13-year-old, Nahzik Amadou.
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen
Two men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 15 year old boy from Vineland. NJ.com reports that both men are from Cumberland County, both indicted on first degree murder charges. The post Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen appeared...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old
A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
State Police Seek Help ID'ing Robbery Suspect At Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City. On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 10:22 p.m., the male suspect forcefully took a wallet containing $200 cash from a patron after striking the victim in the head in a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom before fleeing the scene, State Police said.
Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting
A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
Police searching for man wanted for assault and robbery at Atlantic City Casino
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – police in Atlantic City are attempting to identify a suspect who...
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Police: Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Stolen Gun
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested and he was found with a loaded, stolen gun. This past Monday morning, August 22nd, ACPD Ofc. Marquez Jones saw 20-year-old Rakiy Newsome of Atlantic City in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues.
