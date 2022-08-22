WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.

