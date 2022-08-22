Read full article on original website
Teens accused killing, stealing fish from Fla. Oceanographic Center in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say four teens broke into the Florida Oceanographic Center where they killed one fish and slapped another before stealing it. The break-in happened on Aug. 9 and it's caught on camera. According to the arrest report, the teens hopped a fence near the stingray...
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
Unredacted portions of FBI affidavit raises questions, expert says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The redacted affidavit that led to the recent search at Mar-a-Lago has been unsealed. We talked with a former FBI agent to get his take on what's in there. The government went right up to the noon deadline before submitting the redacted affidavit...
Greenacres to train Fire Rescue on system to improve survival from cardiac arrest
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres announced it is adopting the EleGARD Patient Positioning System in hopes to increase survival rates of people suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. According to the city, over 700,000 people in the US suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, with a survival rate...
Internal Affairs report shows fired officer Mark Sohn violated pursuit policy
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Internal Affairs report on fired Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn found four accusations against him to be sustained. According to 32 pages on the investigation CBS12 News examined, Sohn had violated department policies on Vehicular Pursuits and Apprehensions, Conduct Unbecoming, Unsatisfactory Performance, and Law Enforcement Officer’s Code of Ethics.
Tale of a parking ticket, trash talk and someone 'who will have the citation ripped up'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Using your position to get something — or get away with something — is usually frowned upon. An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office learned that the hard way. The allegation was that Special Projects Coordinator Stacy Padilla used...
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
Thomas Forester passes away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union president as running mate
MIAMI (CBS12) — Democrat Charlie Crist announced his running mate in the Florida governor's race. Crist selected 42-year-old Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union in Miami, which is also the largest teachers union in the southeast United States. The announcement took place Saturday...
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
Property appraiser cautions homeowners about solicitation letters in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Property Appraisers Office in Martin County is warning new homeowners to be wary of letters soliciting a service that you can get free from the county. The county says these letters, which hit mailboxes periodically, are encouraging people to pay a service fee for...
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
Beach clean up, dog days, and charity softball: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Start shredding, adopt a dog, or help clean up the beach. Here's what to do this weekend. Ultracon of South Florida returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds. Featuring hundreds of vendors with collectables and original art, as well as a cosplay contest with...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Two areas to watch in the tropics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two areas to keep an eye on over the next several days. A trough of low pressure located near the Windward Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next...
