Parkland, FL

cw34.com

Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
PAHOKEE, FL
cw34.com

Hundreds honor slain Miami-Dade police officer 'Echy' Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS12) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Miami on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry died days after a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week. The suspect was killed. A "Rendering...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Parkland, FL
cw34.com

Internal Affairs report shows fired officer Mark Sohn violated pursuit policy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Internal Affairs report on fired Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn found four accusations against him to be sustained. According to 32 pages on the investigation CBS12 News examined, Sohn had violated department policies on Vehicular Pursuits and Apprehensions, Conduct Unbecoming, Unsatisfactory Performance, and Law Enforcement Officer’s Code of Ethics.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Thomas Forester passes away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union president as running mate

MIAMI (CBS12) — Democrat Charlie Crist announced his running mate in the Florida governor's race. Crist selected 42-year-old Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union in Miami, which is also the largest teachers union in the southeast United States. The announcement took place Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two areas to watch in the tropics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two areas to keep an eye on over the next several days. A trough of low pressure located near the Windward Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

