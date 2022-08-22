When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red and yellow.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said peak color normally happens during the last two weeks of September, with the latest changeover happening in the southern mountains.Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color in Colorado
When will leaves start to change?
Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team expects the leaves to change across the state:
- Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops
- Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa
- Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains
- October: Denver
Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.Gold Mine: Fall paints Vail in golden leaves
Here is a look at some beautiful fall pictures from our colorful state:
The first day of fall is Sept. 22.
