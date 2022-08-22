ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red and yellow.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said peak color normally happens during the last two weeks of September, with the latest changeover happening in the southern mountains.

Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color in Colorado

When will leaves start to change?

Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team expects the leaves to change across the state:

  • Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops
  • Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa
  • Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains
  • October: Denver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155NyK_0hQXyJIG00

Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.

Gold Mine: Fall paints Vail in golden leaves

Here is a look at some beautiful fall pictures from our colorful state:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDfNy_0hQXyJIG00
    Fall in the Colorado, Maroon Lake and Colorful Forest. Yellow Aspen Trees. Aspen, Colorado, USA.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UeSb_0hQXyJIG00
    A bull moose standing in willow bushes in Colorado
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16H8dd_0hQXyJIG00
    Autumn In Colorado – Colorado Rocky Mountain Scenic Beauty
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtfIN_0hQXyJIG00
    Colorado’s iconic Maroon Bells at autumn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzVuy_0hQXyJIG00
    Dramatic sunset over Colorado’s San Juan Mountains as seen from the Dallas Divide.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nmpG_0hQXyJIG00
    Historic wooden powerhouse called the Crystal Mill in Colorado with colorful autumn colors. It is located on an outcrop above the Crystal River in Crystal ghost town and was built in 1892.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGPiq_0hQXyJIG00
    Panoramic Mountain View at Sunrise in Autumn
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn6zn_0hQXyJIG00
    Autumn aspens and Wilson Peak in the San Miguel Range – southwestern Colorado.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYPCG_0hQXyJIG00
    Crystal Reservoir in the fall with Pikes Peak in the background
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Lqr3_0hQXyJIG00
    Sunrise on Maroon Bells, located outside of Aspen, Colorado on a fall morning
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PoCA_0hQXyJIG00
    Autumn views near Telluride Colorado Scenic Highway 145 Rocky Mountains

The first day of fall is Sept. 22.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Aspen, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
K99

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan Mountains#Weather Radar#Autumn#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Grand Mesa#Gold Mine#Colorful Forest#Yellow Aspen Trees#The Dallas Divide#The Crystal Mill
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers

Eagle County School District is pleading with area residents to offer vacant spaces to educators at rates they can afford and will even matchmake teachers and property ownersEAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny place to call home: His apartment covers about 375 square feet and doesn’t have a closet. But the middle school math teacher has everything he needs in his new space and he says he is relieved to have found a reasonably priced spot in Eagle County School District, where just 6% of homes are affordable to educators earning the average teacher salary, according to data compiled by the Keystone Policy Center. “You will have to make a sacrifice and you will have to get lucky,” Trommater, 44, said. His struggle to find an affordable place to live is one shared by many teachers across Colorado. Even though average teacher salaries in Colorado have jumped by about 25% in the past seven years, fewer than one-fifth of homes are within reach of teachers who make an average salary in their district. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER In Eagle County, the lack of affordable housing has become so severe that the superintendent in July sent a letter to community members pleading with them to open their homes and any vacant rooms and spaces they own to educators desperate for a place to live. The letter, mailed out to all property owners in the county, was the district’s latest — and perhaps most creative — attempt to expand the housing stock affordable to its employees. The district also is constructing a 37-unit apartment building for educators and support staff. Meanwhile, some educators in the district have turned to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to become homeowners.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?

It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy