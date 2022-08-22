ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown ready to play its second game of Little League World Series

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will take the field Monday afternoon for its second game of the Little League World Series.

They’re scheduled to play at 3 p.m. on ESPN, weather permitting.

The team, which won the Great Lakes Region to advance to the LLWS, topped Iowa 8-7 in dramatic fashion to stay on the winner’s side of the U.S. Bracket.

Preston Allred scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning after Jaykob Troutwine hit a grounder to Iowa’s shortstop, who overthrew first base.

Up next: the Southeast Region champions from Nolensville, Tennessee. The Tennessee squad has already won twice, beating the New England Region champs (Middleborough, Massachusetts) 5-3 and the Mountain Region champs (Santa Clara, Utah) 11-2.

If Hagerstown wins, they’ll play at 3 p.m. Wednesday. If they lose, they’ll head to the elimination bracket and play at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Opponents are yet to be determined. Either game would air on ESPN.

