Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last...
Tuscaloosan sentenced to 25 years for drug trafficking
A Tuscaloosa man this week was sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges. Clemmie Lee Spencer, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm after a previous drug trafficking conviction.
After keys go missing, woman’s car stolen in broad daylight
Car thefts might be down 20% from last year in Tuscaloosa, but it’s still happening. Even in broad daylight. Leaving keys in the car isn’t uncommon. People run inside to pick up a to-go order, pump gas or leave them so they run back inside for a forgotten item all the time.
A century after last fire, Hale County church goes up in flames
A church in the Hale County community of Gallion lies in ashes for the second time since it first broke ground in 1855. On Friday, Bethlehem Baptist Church was reduced to little more than piles of burned-out rubble. One of the few things left intact was the church’s bell.
Area schools brace for upcoming milk shortage
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools is bracing for a milk shortage that will affect more than 100 other school districts in Alabama. The shortage is because of the scheduled closing of Borden dairy plants in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Borden produces most of the 736,000 half-pint cartons of milk...
Eutaw seeking takeover of Boligee water system
It’s no secret that Greene County has been battling issues with water service. In fact, the city of Eutaw has requested a takeover of Boligee’s system. As of Wednesday, Boligee has not responded. On Tuesday, the Eutaw City Council unanimously approved water consolidation and assessment so it could...
Walker County getting nearly $5M for broadband expansion
More than 2,000 homes in rural Walker County are joining the high-speed internet train thanks to a grant from the state. Spectrum Southeast is getting $4.95 million to provide broadband access to 2,097 households, businesses and public institutions in Oakman and Nauvoo. The Walker County grant is among nine totaling...
Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class
Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23. The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive. Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events. This year’s chair is...
Saint Paul Baptist Church hosting food giveaway early Thursday
Need help putting food on the table? Saint Paul Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Thursday morning. The Saint Paul Outreach Ministry is offering food beginning at 9 a.m. at the church, located at 3501 Stillman Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Food will be first come, first served.
Tuscaloosa designated HUD Housing Counseling Agency
Need help buying a home or finding a home? Tuscaloosa has some new resources that may help. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently designated the city of Tuscaloosa as a HUD Housing Counseling Agency. A HUD Housing Counseling Agency provides resources to homebuyers, homeowners, low- to moderate-income...
Greene County Health System searching for health care workers
If you’re looking for a job in health care, the Greene County Health System wants you. Available positions include nurses, clerks, lab technicians and billing coders. RNs and LPNs are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, and CNAs are eligible for $2,500. If you’re interested, you can apply in...
Council member who voted down medical marijuana explains decision
Like many issues, medical marijuana has its fans and dissenters. It’s no different in Tuscaloosa, and on Tuesday City Council members voted 5-1 in favor of allowing dispensaries once the state OKs distribution. Tuesday’s vote required unanimous consent for the proposal to pass. The proposal is going to council...
Birmingham agrees to $5M bailout of World Games debt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – City leaders in Birmingham have agreed to a $5 million bailout to help The World Games 2022 reduce a roughly $15 million debt. Organizers told the City Council about potential long-term benefits and other positive aspects of the Olympics-style competition during a meeting Tuesday, But members say they were kept in the dark about the budget deficit.
Tuscaloosa Academy, ACA Hope Newly Established Bond Helps Create Tuscaloosa Football Rivalry
The Tuscaloosa Academy football team travels to American Christian Academy Friday for the first time in over two decades. Over the summer, TA transitioned to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) after having previously being a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA.) Moving from the AISA to...
Alabama reaches new deals with athletics coaches including Saban, Byrne
The University of Alabama’s football, men’s basketball and gymnastics programs are among the best NCAA programs in the United States. Coaches from each of these sports received contract extensions on Tuesday including football head coach Nick Saban, incoming gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston, basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne.
