Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said that the victim and alleged shooter know each other.

Detectives are reportedly speaking with neighbors near the scene of the shooting and are looking for digital evidence. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

