Julio Rodriguez’s rookie season is pacing past Mike Trout

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is on fire this season. He’s accomplishing things even Mike Trout couldn’t accomplish. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is quickly proving he deserves to be in the majors. According to Alex Mayer, Rodriguez has passed some of Mike Trout’s accomplishments. Mayer wrote, “Julio Rodríguez is the fastest player (107 career G) in American League HISTORY to reach 20+ home runs & 20+ stolen bases, surpassing Mike Trout (112 G).”
