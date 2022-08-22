Boy who was bullied for his dwarfism to star in Mad Max sequel

Quaden Bayles, whose harrowing story captured the world, has landed a role in the upcoming Mad Max sequel alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

Oscar -winning director George Miller cast the young actor, 11, in their latest film after being moved by the heartbreaking clip of the boy sobbing about being bullied at school for his dwarfism.

Speaking about the film set to release in 2024, Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald : "It was good for us and it was good for him,"

"And he did such a good job that he's got a small role in Furiosa."

Bayles will also feature as an extra in Miller's next film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Bayles was nine-years-old when a viral video of him distressed went viral . The bullying was so severe that he cried: "Give me a knife, I want to kill myself".



"This is what bullying does," his mother, Yarraka Bayles, said in the video. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

The video drew the attention of support across the world, including Australian actor Hugh Jackman who posted a clip on Twitter .

"No matter what, you've got a friend in me," he said.

"Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate," Jackman said. "Everyone, let's just please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period."

Bayles also got support from the National Rugby League's Indigenous All-Stars team.

"Just want to wish you all the best brother. We know you're going through a hard time right now but the boys are here, we've got your back. We're here to support you, bud," Indigenous All-Stars fullback Latrell Mitchell said.

Comedian Brad Williams also set up a GoFundMe page that collected almost half a million dollars to send Bayles to Disneyland. Any excess money from the trip was donated to anti-bullying charities.

