ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Boy who was bullied for his dwarfism to star in Mad Max sequel

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Quaden Bayles, whose harrowing story captured the world, has landed a role in the upcoming Mad Max sequel alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

Oscar -winning director George Miller cast the young actor, 11, in their latest film after being moved by the heartbreaking clip of the boy sobbing about being bullied at school for his dwarfism.

Speaking about the film set to release in 2024, Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald : "It was good for us and it was good for him,"

"And he did such a good job that he's got a small role in Furiosa."

Bayles will also feature as an extra in Miller's next film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Bayles was nine-years-old when a viral video of him distressed went viral . The bullying was so severe that he cried: "Give me a knife, I want to kill myself".

"This is what bullying does," his mother, Yarraka Bayles, said in the video. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

The video drew the attention of support across the world, including Australian actor Hugh Jackman who posted a clip on Twitter .

"No matter what, you've got a friend in me," he said.

"Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate," Jackman said. "Everyone, let's just please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period."

Bayles also got support from the National Rugby League's Indigenous All-Stars team.

"Just want to wish you all the best brother. We know you're going through a hard time right now but the boys are here, we've got your back. We're here to support you, bud," Indigenous All-Stars fullback Latrell Mitchell said.

Comedian Brad Williams also set up a GoFundMe page that collected almost half a million dollars to send Bayles to Disneyland. Any excess money from the trip was donated to anti-bullying charities.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

8 times Keanu Reeves proved he was the nicest person ever

No one takes down bad guys and rocks a black suit in the movies quite like Keanu Reeves, and the actor has gained a big reputation off-screen for being completely adorable and just plain nice.Reeves has shown himself to be the nicest guy in Hollywood on plenty of occasions, and he’s been back in the news recently after making a couple’s wedding day in Northampton extra special. The star of The Matrix and John Wick has been putting smiles on peoples’ faces for decades, with more and more stories showing him in the most positive lights emerging all the time....
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

TikTok users are fascinated with this woman's tattooed freckles

An Australian tattoo artist has gone viral after sharing her client's inked freckles.In a clip that's attracted over 3.5 million views, Daisy (@daisylovesick) shared the woman's intricate face tatts, mentioning that she had travelled 900 miles for the appointment. "OBSESSED with these freckle tattoos," she penned as the caption. The clip showed a 'before' photo of the woman shortly followed by the final result. Her skin looked red and swollen, but Daisy was quick to mention that it was completely normal post-tattoo. She said: "A lot of the times, the freckles are gonna look like this right after they're done,"My...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Harry Styles' 'bad' accent in his new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' is already being mocked

It’s not out until next month, but Harry Styles' accent in Don’t Worry Darling is already being mocked by social media users.A new clip has been released for the upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde, which stars Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple.The movie is set in the 50s and sees the pair move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which is set upon 'changing the world'.The new clip from the psychological thriller shows the leading pair engaged in a tense argument – but all anyone...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Idris Elba
Person
George Miller
Indy100

Woman who has phobia of Michael Jackson says "even his music scares me"

A woman who has a chronic fear of Michael Jackson and anything associated with the so-called 'King of Pop' has revealed all about her crippling phobia of the icon. In the past few days, you may have seen a viral video on social media of a young woman distraught and in tears while a Michael Jackson impersonator performs in a nightclub behind her. The woman in the clip is 18-year-old Ruby Marriott who was on a family holiday in Ayia Napa, Cyprus earlier this month. The video, which has now spread all over the internet was filmed by her older...
MUSIC
Indy100

‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub

Keanu Reeves has delighted locals at a Northamptonshire pub, with one resident saying the actor had “made our year”.The John Wick star was spotted by surprised pub-goers at The Fox and Hounds, Charwelton on Wednesday.Dianne King, 46, had been at the pub with her husband, Jason, and said she did not believe it was the Matrix actor at first.“We really didn’t think it was him at first,” Mrs King told the PA news agency.“Why would Keanu Reeves be in our local pub? But when I realised (it was him) I went over just to make sure.“He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn’t?”He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn't?Dianne KingThe couple described the film star as a “lovely person” and said the experience of meeting him had been an “honour”.“He is a legend and I think myself and my husband are still on a high from it,” Mrs King said.“He has made our year. What a honour.”It has not been clarified as to why Mr Reeves was in Northamptonshire.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Busta Rhymes stops show after woman in audience tries to grab him: "Tame your girl"

Busta Rhymes, 50, brought his Cincinnati gig to a halt when a woman tried to touch his knee. The Touch It rapper was halfway through his 2015 hit when the fan's arm reached out toward the rapper. The viral footage circulating across TikTok shows Busta slapping away her hand and telling his entourage to "stop the music."The rapper lost his ring in the process. "Ayo, shorty, you’re with your man, right?" he asked the woman in the front row, who was standing with her date. Before the fan had a chance to respond, Busta launched into the partner, saying: "That’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Dwarfism#The Boys#Entertain#Linus Movies#Australian
Indy100

Who is Gabbie Hanna and why are people concerned for her?

TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform. The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home." Here is everything we know:Who is Gabbie Hanna? Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

TikTok's 'Locked Up' meme is celebrities' new favorite trend

TikTok has, once again, revived a classic hit and transformed it into a new viral sensation. This time, it's Akon's 2004 chart topper, 'Locked Up'. Hand-in-hand with a filter called 'POlice by Jphant', people are making light of situations and activities that would have them arrested if they were "made illegal." An acapella of Akon's single is played as the backing track, with lyrics that say: "I'm steady tryna find the motive/Why I do what I do?"Chances are you've seen meme on your For You Page at some point, especially with the likes of Joe Jonas and Hayley Kiyoko jumping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

Matt Smith Wasn’t Sold on ‘House of the Dragon’ Until He Heard Paddy Considine Was Cast

Matt Smith is no stranger to stepping into highly scrutinized roles, having played the Eleventh Doctor on “Doctor Who” and emerging unscathed despite having to follow the beloved David Tennant. But when faced with the opportunity to play Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” he was still a bit intimidated.  In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith recalled his initial hesitation about joining the high profile spin-off. “I was in a car park and my agent said, ‘There’s this part in this new show that is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhh....
MOVIES
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Indy100

The statue of the ‘Four Lads in Jeans’ meme has finally been unveiled – and it's quite something

It was certainly one of the more simplistic images to become an internet meme, but the snap of ‘four lads in jeans’ hanging outside an All Bar One in Birmingham has now been immortalised in a bronze statue – though people aren’t pleased by the end result.The artwork isn’t exactly flattering, but considering it was created by Brummie papier-mâché artist Well Douglas – known online as Tat Vision – it seems that was rather the point.The installation is part of the Birmingham Weekender event, with a description of the statue on the Birmingham Hippodrome website reading: “A tribute [to] the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Did Sylvester Stallone get divorced because of a dog?

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are allegedly set to split after 25 years following reports that Flavin filed for divorce.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.Flavin is also said to be accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.The news has led some people to speculate about...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maori newsreader claps back at viewer who complained about her face tattoo

Oriini Kaipara, the newsreader who made history as the first-ever person on primetime TV with a Maori face tattoo, has hit back at a begrudged viewer.The moko kauae is a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by Maori women. "It’s breaking new ground for us as Maori, but also for people of colour, whether you’ve got a moko kauae or not," Kaipara told Stuff at the time.Despite being flooded with overwhelming support last year, Kaipara was forced to shut down a viewer who called it "inappropriate". The viewer, David, had furiously written into Newshub's newsroom, calling it a "bad look."He...
WORLD
Indy100

Who has more children - Nick Cannon or Elon Musk?

Nick Cannon announced on Thursday he is expecting a third child with model Brittany Bell, making this Cannon's 10th child overall. Cannon, 41, and Bell already share two children - Golden and Powerful Queen. The media personality also shares twins Monroe and Morocco with singer Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi, and late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon is also expecting another child with De La Rose, reportedly due in October. The news of his new addition sparked memes and jokes online since Cannon is well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Shaquille O'Neal thinks the Earth is flat because he 'didn't tip over' during a flight

Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he thinks the Earth could be flat because he "didn't tip over" during a flight.The NBA legend appeared on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O and said he 'likes listening' to theories claiming the Earth isn’t round – while also admitting that he ‘isn’t sure’ if the planet is spinning. He didn’t go as far as calling himself a Flat Earther and said the idea was 'just a theory'.“It's a theory, it's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory,” he said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
NBA
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian, who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress."I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Woman mortified after realising that £7 holiday tattoo looks like a Citreon logo

A woman was left mortified when her tattoo reveal on TikTok was inundated with people saying she looked like she worked at a car dealership. Hannah (@hannahware70) shared the small intricate design with her followers after paying just $8 (£6) for it in India. Her viral clip has since racked up almost four million views, but it was the comments that had everyone in hysterics. One candidly compared it to “Citroen car’s symbol”, while another TikTok user reiterated: “When you work at Citroën”. Luckily, Hannah saw the funny side and responded: “Dedicated employee.” Many were convinced it was henna, but Hannah...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Jamie Foxx hilariously impersonates Donald Trump during a podcast

Jamie Foxx has proved why he is the master of impersonations - with a great impression of former President Donald Trump.Recently, Foxx linked up in a podcast with Snoop Dogg to talk about their upcoming movie “Day Shift” with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller.In the podcast, Snoop told both podcast hosts about reconnecting with Michael “Harry-O” Harris, a businessman who funded the start of Death Row Records and was pardoned by Trump in 2021.Harris was released from prison after serving more than 30 years for drug trafficking and attempted murder.Snoop’s reference to the pardon immediately caused...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy