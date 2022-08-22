ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok cosmetic surgeon became 'obsessed with Lady Gaga's double chin'

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Leaked WhatsApp messages between two former Australian cosmetic surgeons appear to show on obsessive desire to liposuction Lady Gaga's neck.

A recent report from The Sydney Morning Herald show that Dr. Daniel Aronov and Dr. Daniel Lanzer from the now-defunct Daniel Lanzer Clinics allegedly spoke about operating on the pop star's neck openly in a chat of others doctors and nurses from the office.

"Is it wrong that all I can think about during my inflight entertainment is how much I'd love to give Lady Gaga neck lipo?" An alleged message from Dr. Aronov reads.

Dr. Lanzer replied, "Write to her. Free."

The two doctors who wanted to operate on Lady Gaga's neck no longer practice cosmetic surgery after numerous complaints arose, the Herald reports.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Dr. Aronov wrote to the group of 65 other doctors and nurses that he wasn't sure how to ask the world famous pop star without offending her it has been claimed.

"How do I word it so it's not outrageously offensive? Hey Lady Gaga. Big fan. Can I call you lady? Just wanted to talk about you and your double chin..." the alleged message reads.

Dr. Aronov was once TikTok famous with over 18 million followers.

But he was forced to make his accounts private and take down videos after the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) banned him from performing cosmetic surgery .

17 former patients came forward with 21 complaints which launched an investigation into Dr. Aronov by the Medical Board of Australia.

Some of the former patients have shared their stories with the media.

This includes a patient named Jackie who spoke to 9Now’s A Current Affair in 2021 and alleged that in the middle of a facelift surgery Dr. Aronov was making a TikTok video

“I was lying there shaking, in shock, in pain and just traumatised as to what he had just done to me and he was on the other side of the door doing a TikTok video," Jackie said.

Following the investigations, Dr. Lanzer surrendered his medical registration last December, although his website claims he "retired".

Although Dr. Aronov is banned from performing cosmetic surgery he is allowed to practice as a GP if he is supervised by an AHPRA-approved supervisor.

As of March, 540 former patients have launched a class action lawsuit against Daniel Lanzer cosmetic surgery clinics.

We reached out to Dr. Lanzer and Dr. Aronov for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikTok users are fascinated with this woman's tattooed freckles

An Australian tattoo artist has gone viral after sharing her client's inked freckles.In a clip that's attracted over 3.5 million views, Daisy (@daisylovesick) shared the woman's intricate face tatts, mentioning that she had travelled 900 miles for the appointment. "OBSESSED with these freckle tattoos," she penned as the caption. The clip showed a 'before' photo of the woman shortly followed by the final result. Her skin looked red and swollen, but Daisy was quick to mention that it was completely normal post-tattoo. She said: "A lot of the times, the freckles are gonna look like this right after they're done,"My...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

TikTok famous hamster called Coco Chanel delights 57,000 followers after life-saving surgery

A tiny hamster influencer had life-saving surgery to remove a huge tumour - and made a speedy recovery to the delight of her 57,000 followers.Jasmyn Purewal, 15, and her mum, Harj Kalair, 46, discovered their pet - named Coco Chanel - had a tiny red spot on her stomach on 8th June 2022.They took the dwarf hamster - who weighs just 50g - to the vets in June 2022 and were initially given a course of antibiotics. Coco tried to continue as usual, but something was clearly weighing her down. She couldn’t go on her wheel and seemed more...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Indy100

TikTok's 'Locked Up' meme is celebrities' new favorite trend

TikTok has, once again, revived a classic hit and transformed it into a new viral sensation. This time, it's Akon's 2004 chart topper, 'Locked Up'. Hand-in-hand with a filter called 'POlice by Jphant', people are making light of situations and activities that would have them arrested if they were "made illegal." An acapella of Akon's single is played as the backing track, with lyrics that say: "I'm steady tryna find the motive/Why I do what I do?"Chances are you've seen meme on your For You Page at some point, especially with the likes of Joe Jonas and Hayley Kiyoko jumping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Who is Gabbie Hanna and why are people concerned for her?

TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform. The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home." Here is everything we know:Who is Gabbie Hanna? Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Busta Rhymes stops show after woman in audience tries to grab him: "Tame your girl"

Busta Rhymes, 50, brought his Cincinnati gig to a halt when a woman tried to touch his knee. The Touch It rapper was halfway through his 2015 hit when the fan's arm reached out toward the rapper. The viral footage circulating across TikTok shows Busta slapping away her hand and telling his entourage to "stop the music."The rapper lost his ring in the process. "Ayo, shorty, you’re with your man, right?" he asked the woman in the front row, who was standing with her date. Before the fan had a chance to respond, Busta launched into the partner, saying: "That’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Chin#Cosmetic Surgery#Surgeon#Australian
Indy100

8 times Keanu Reeves proved he was the nicest person ever

No one takes down bad guys and rocks a black suit in the movies quite like Keanu Reeves, and the actor has gained a big reputation off-screen for being completely adorable and just plain nice.Reeves has shown himself to be the nicest guy in Hollywood on plenty of occasions, and he’s been back in the news recently after making a couple’s wedding day in Northampton extra special. The star of The Matrix and John Wick has been putting smiles on peoples’ faces for decades, with more and more stories showing him in the most positive lights emerging all the time....
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maori newsreader claps back at viewer who complained about her face tattoo

Oriini Kaipara, the newsreader who made history as the first-ever person on primetime TV with a Maori face tattoo, has hit back at a begrudged viewer.The moko kauae is a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by Maori women. "It’s breaking new ground for us as Maori, but also for people of colour, whether you’ve got a moko kauae or not," Kaipara told Stuff at the time.Despite being flooded with overwhelming support last year, Kaipara was forced to shut down a viewer who called it "inappropriate". The viewer, David, had furiously written into Newshub's newsroom, calling it a "bad look."He...
WORLD
Indy100

Did Sylvester Stallone get divorced because of a dog?

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are allegedly set to split after 25 years following reports that Flavin filed for divorce.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.Flavin is also said to be accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.The news has led some people to speculate about...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

TikTok 'psychologist' facing backlash for 'toxic' advice

A woman who claimed to be a psychologist on TikTok is now facing backlash for her "toxic" advice.Madeline, who goes by @Madellinnee on the platform and calls herself "your daily psychologist," has shared her 47 dating and relationship rules. Some women said her advice was a "guide" and was "curing" them.And while many of her bits of advice are satirical and should be taken lightly, one rule, in particular, has prompted anger on the social media platform, especially amongst single mums.With every video, she posts each day comes a written rule advising women on how they should move in the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian, who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress."I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

US govt tweets baffling meme featuring talking dog and flying toasters

Happy International Dog Day to those who celebrate - including the US Consumer Product Safety Commission apparently. On Friday, the USCPSC tweeted a head-scratching photo honoring international dog day featuring the famed Shiba Inu meme. The photo, set at the beach, features a woman in a wheelchair asking her Shiba Inu to sing her a song it apparently wrote. In the background are flying toasters with toast and what looks like legs emerging from them.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWe have no idea what tune the song is set to but we'd like to assume it's Bad Romance...
PETS
Indy100

Woman who has phobia of Michael Jackson says "even his music scares me"

A woman who has a chronic fear of Michael Jackson and anything associated with the so-called 'King of Pop' has revealed all about her crippling phobia of the icon. In the past few days, you may have seen a viral video on social media of a young woman distraught and in tears while a Michael Jackson impersonator performs in a nightclub behind her. The woman in the clip is 18-year-old Ruby Marriott who was on a family holiday in Ayia Napa, Cyprus earlier this month. The video, which has now spread all over the internet was filmed by her older...
MUSIC
Indy100

Quorn to collaborate with YouTuber following accusations of ‘ripping off’ classic ‘Badgers’ video

Let’s be real for a second: if you offer up your own version of an iconic YouTube video to advertise a product, without asking permission from the original creator, you can certainly expect a social media and PR disaster.That was the case for meat-free food brand Quorn on Wednesday, when they decided to advertise their new ‘UniQuorn’ product with a take on Jonti “Weebl” Picking’s viral 2003 hit, ‘Badgers’.If the name alone doesn’t conjure up an image of dozens of squatting badgers, then the fact it’s a song which genuinely repeats the word ‘badger’ over and over before saying ‘mushroom,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman concerned after date puts on an Andrew Tate's podcast during 'romantic getaway'

What was supposed to be a ‘romantic weekend getaway’ soon turned sour as a woman realized her date was a fan of Andrew Tate. TikToker nudlemommy posted a video over the weekend explaining she was with a “frat boy” driving to go on a romantic getaway when he turned on Tate’s podcast. The TikToker asked her date to explain what the podcast was and his explanation has left both the TikToker and viewers worried. “His name’s Andrew Tate, he’s like this self-made billionaire- uh millionaire from Romania," the date explained. "Pretty much what he talks about is the standard of relationships and...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman stunned after seeing message on man's hand reminding him to 'send breakup email'

A woman was left stunned after spotting a heartless reminder a man had written himself on his hand. If you’re stuck for a piece of paper, it’s not uncommon to write notes to remind yourself perhaps what’s on your shopping list or to go to your doctor’s appointment. But, as one man found out, anything written there is at the mercy of the public. Radio host Emma Chow was left horrified when she saw a man’s written reminder on his hand to break up with someone via email. In a viral clip on TikTok, Chow, who had been sitting behind a man...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy