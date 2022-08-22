ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To The Family After Marrying Ben

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FTig_0hQXxQBu00
Photo: Getty Images

Casey Affleck is welcoming Jennifer Lopez to the family after the singer married his brother Ben Affleck for a second time in Georgia over the weekend.

The sweet message was posted on Casey's Instagram on Sunday, August 22nd. "Good things are worth waiting for," he started. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding." The message was also accompanied by what looks like an old paparazzi photo of the two Affleck brothers taking a stroll with JLo. Casey ended the message with, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!"

It was also reported that Casey had to miss out on Bennifer's three-day-long wedding celebration. According to Page Six, he was unable to make it to the lavish wedding at Ben's Georgia home because he needed to take his son Atticus to soccer practice. While the actor couldn't make it, plenty of A-list guests were there including Ben's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

JLo wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing train and veil while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. The couple walked down the aisle for a second time followed by their children and the podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. The celebration comes after Bennifer spent their honeymoon after their first wedding in Paris with their respective children. Earlier this month it was also reported that the couple will be moving their blended family into JLo's Bel-Air home after house hunting for several months.

