Fox News

Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fox News

Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M in ad buys in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms

A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertisement spending in Arizona and Alaska. The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting about $8 million in ads from the Arizona Senate race in which GOP candidate Blake Masters is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The ads were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but will now kick off in early October.
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

North Dakota judge blocks abortion ban trigger law while legal challenges continue

A North Dakota judge continued a pause on a state trigger law that would have outlawed abortion in the state. Extending a temporary restraining order that blocked the state abortion ban from going into effect on July 28, South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ensuring abortion access would continue until a trial challenging the law was completed.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car outside Texas elementary school during triple-digit temperatures

A child died after being left inside a hot vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, amid triple-digit temperatures on Thursday, according to authorities. The 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the Dr. Americo Peredes Elementary School parking lot. First responders attempted CPR in an attempt to save the child's life but were unsuccessful, FOX 29 reported.
MISSION, TX
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested

A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Fox News

