4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dr. Saphier slams Virginia county's 'woke' teacher training: They're trying to separate children from parents
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that teachers unions are trying to take power away from parents after it was revealed Fairfax County, Virginia is not requiring parental permission for students to use different names at school. Saphier argued on "Outnumbered" Thursday that it is parents' legal right to be involved in how their children identify.
PETE HEGSETH: The left's war over our schools continues and your children are their target
Fox News host Pete Hegseth criticized the progressive, radical leftist's "war" on our schools on "Gutfeld!" VIRGINIA VOTERS ON WHY THEY SWITCHED PARTIES TO BACK GLENN YOUNGKIN: 'DEMOCRATS WEREN'T LISTENING'. PETE HEGSETH: Be on the lookout, the left is not stopping, they'll not be happy until school is just a...
Kayleigh McEnany: Parents are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification
Kayleigh McEnany discussed how parents are the ones that should and will be teaching their children about gender identification and sexuality, and how teachers should not be getting involved on "Gutfeld!" KAT TIMPF: So that story you brought up in Florida, a detail that you didn't say but is important...
Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden's student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday criticized President Biden’s student loan handout, saying universities should be held accountable instead of the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies. That’s not fair, that’s not right," the Republican governor told a press conference, eliciting applause.
Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M in ad buys in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms
A prominent Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is canceling nearly $10 million in advertisement spending in Arizona and Alaska. The Senate Leadership Fund is cutting about $8 million in ads from the Arizona Senate race in which GOP candidate Blake Masters is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. The ads were supposed to begin after Labor Day, but will now kick off in early October.
North Dakota judge blocks abortion ban trigger law while legal challenges continue
A North Dakota judge continued a pause on a state trigger law that would have outlawed abortion in the state. Extending a temporary restraining order that blocked the state abortion ban from going into effect on July 28, South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ensuring abortion access would continue until a trial challenging the law was completed.
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car outside Texas elementary school during triple-digit temperatures
A child died after being left inside a hot vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, amid triple-digit temperatures on Thursday, according to authorities. The 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the Dr. Americo Peredes Elementary School parking lot. First responders attempted CPR in an attempt to save the child's life but were unsuccessful, FOX 29 reported.
Texas county overwhelmed by 911 calls related to migrants: System is 'stretched to the limit'
A Texas police official said Thursday the continuing influx of migrants has overwhelmed the local police department, slowing down first responders in handling 911 calls. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles joined "Fox & Friends" to share how the migrant influx is pushing the system "to the limit." "We're averaging...
Los Angeles, San Francisco billboards warn residents not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde school shooting
Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state. The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed...
Vulnerable House Dem pushes back on GOP claim that student loan handout will increase inflation, taxes
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, is pushing back on claims from Republicans that President Biden's student debt handout, which is projected to cost an estimated $500 billion, will increase inflation and taxes as the midterm elections approach. Pointing to analysis from Wall Street, Axne, who has served as the representative for...
Nearly 50 more migrants pour into NYC from Texas, 14 hotels now used for housing
Another bus carrying approximately 50 illegal migrants arrived in New York City Saturday from Texas, with another bus expected later in the morning. Migrants transported to New York City were mostly young men, as well several women. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 migrants to the Big...
Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
Crist slams DeSantis voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: 'I don't want your vote'
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist had some harsh words for supporters of his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his first press conference as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wednesday morning. "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you...
Stabbing at Pennsylvania elementary school leaves 4 injured before shots fired into nearby home: police
Police in Pennsylvania say four people have suffered "significant injuries" from "suspected knife attacks" outside an elementary school near Philadelphia this week before shots were fired into a nearby home. The incidents that allegedly unfolded Tuesday in the vicinity of Penn Valley Elementary School may be related, according to the...
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested
A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities
Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday. GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a...
