Commanders Activate TE Logan Thomas From PUP List; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
 5 days ago

Thomas is now eligible to practice once again.

The Washington Commanders received some good news to start the week as starting tight end Logan Thomas has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

With less than three weeks before the team's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders get their top tight end back and he'll have some time to get back in shape for the season.

Thomas, 31, suffered hamstring and knee injuries that landed him on injured reserve last season. During the 2021 campaign, these injuries forced Thomas to sit out of 11 games. He recorded just 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders ' tight end group has been stung by the injury bug a lot this preseason as John Bates and Cole Turner are both still out. The team had original fifth-string tight end and college quarterback Armani Rogers as the starter in the team's preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend.

The team also did some re-shuffling with the depth at the position, placing Eli Wolf on injured reserve. The team also added former Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton from waivers and signed free agent Jake Hausmann.

Now that Thomas is back in the fold, he'll have to adapt to his role in the new-look offense. There are more weapons around him this year than ever before in Washington. The team drafted three skill players ... running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receiver Jahan Dotson and Turner ... all of whom could take targets away from Thomas .

But Carson Wentz loves his tight ends. He built Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert into some of the league's best at the position during his time in Philadelphia, and now that Thomas is back on the field, he can get his top tight end up to speed.

