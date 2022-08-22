Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview
Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
New Year, Same Goals: 2022 Middletown South High School Football Preview
Middletown South is coming off a nine-win season and an appearance in a sectional final, and despite losing some of their top players to graduation the Eagles' championship aspirations remain as high as ever. After a couple of subpar seasons, Middletown South returned to the ranks of the Shore Conference's...
In Transition: 2022 Wall Township High School Football Preview
The 2021 season was supposed to be a year in which Wall's transformative class of 2022 cemented its legacy and sent each other out with more championships. Instead, it was a season that began with adversity and ended with a hazing scandal that rocked the entire town and made national news.
Passing the Torch: 2022 Rumson-Fair Haven High School Football Preview
For a program that has been among the most stable and consistent in the Shore Conference over the past decade, it was very fitting of Rumson-Fair Haven to undergo a coaching change that required little to no adjustment in scheme, approach, and familiarity. Championship-winning and Hall of Fame-worthy head coach...
Twitter reacts to Rutgers NJ football spending $450K on DoorDash
Public reaction has been strong to $450,000 spent on DoorDash orders by the Rutgers University football team over the course of roughly a year, according to a report by NorthJersey.com. The report analyzed 14 months of records from May 2021 through June of this year, as the Rutgers Athletics Department...
Butler, NJ family dog attacked by bear in backyard, but will survive
BUTLER — A Morris County family on vacation was alerted by a system in their neighborhood to the presence of bears in the vicinity of their home Saturday, but was unable to reach their pet sitter with the news before the bear attacked one of their two dogs. ABC7...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
One of the Oldest Cemeteries in New Jersey is Right in Toms River, NJ
It is a coincidence that we are talking about a cemetery as we get closer to Halloween, or is it? It does seem ironic though that we are discussing one of the oldest cemeteries in New Jersey, that's right here in Ocean County. This particular cemetery is located right in...
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey
LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
You Are Making Me Hungry! The BEST Meatball Subs in Ocean County, NJ
One of my favorite Italian dishes is meatballs. I do enjoy a good meatball and I think I'm spoiled because April makes a very good meatball, in all different styles. This time around we are focusing on "Meatball subs" and the best here in Ocean County. We get our list...
Forked River, NJ mans attempted car burglary spree in Lacey, NJ serves as cautionary tale for you
The quest of a Forked River man to commit multiple crimes within the confines of the township has landed him in the Ocean County Jail where he faces multiple charges. The myriad of crimes and charges facing the suspect was announced on Wednesday by Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella.
A Delicious New Sushi Restaurant is Now Open in Downtown Toms River, NJ
It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish. Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi. I can remember my...
