Colts Neck, NJ

Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview

Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
JACKSON, NJ
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
More anti-Semitic flyers found in South Jersey

LINDENWOLD — The anti-Semitic flyers that were left at random Brigantine on Sunday were also found on sidewalks and lawns in another South Jersey town. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Forked River, NJ mans attempted car burglary spree in Lacey, NJ serves as cautionary tale for you

The quest of a Forked River man to commit multiple crimes within the confines of the township has landed him in the Ocean County Jail where he faces multiple charges. The myriad of crimes and charges facing the suspect was announced on Wednesday by Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
