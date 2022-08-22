City manager says Highland’s shift to Republic trash collection ‘has not gone smoothly’

Last month the waste system that handled Highland’s garbage collection was sold to Republic Services, and the switch has been rocky.

Robert Sanders Waste System operated from 1936 until July, when notices went out to residents that the business had been sold to Republic, which provides trash collection for several metro-east municipalities.

“The transfer of Sanders to Republic Services has not gone smoothly,” said City Manager Chris Conrad while briefing the city council last week.

The two companies had different employment process and shifts, with some Sanders employees remaining through the transfer and Republic employees working shorter shifts, Conrad said.

“All of our routes were based off longer day shifts and not all the pickups got done,” Conrad said.

In addition, Conrad said very few Republic municipalities do the alley pickups common in Highland, which has also led to several days of missed pickups for some residents.

At first city leaders asked all residents to call City Hall so they could document the extent of the problems. Conrad said they have logged 400 to 500 “very upset, angry phone calls” during the transition.

But after two weeks, Conrad said they hope the issues have been fixed.

“As of today, Republic feels they have gotten their staffing right and have enough folks to handle the issues at hand,” he said. “They were very apologetic.”

From now on, residents are asked to call Republic directly to log any concerns or complaints. The city has issued statements on its website and social media to keep residents informed.

Republic issued a statement apologizing to the Highland community for service interruptions.

“We are working diligently to ensure service to all of our customers,” it read. “Highland’s previous drivers, Tim, Jack and Herman, are still servicing their community. They are starting later, so service may be later, because we are trying to be courteous of noise in the early morning hours.”

Republic’s statement thanked the residents for their patients. Anyone still having problems is asked to call them directly at 618-465-8461 in the future.