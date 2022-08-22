ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New Britain Herald

CCSU football excited about offensive depth as Week 1 approaches

NEW BRITAIN – The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are just over a week away from their trip to UConn for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After a 4-7 campaign in 2021, the Blue Devils have made a concerted effort this offseason to make sure they get off to a better start than a season ago when they won just one game through the first seven weeks.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Scot Wenzel re-hired as boys basketball coach at Newington High School

NEWINGTON – Five years removed from stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Newington High School, Scot Wenzel will find himself back in the saddle at his old stomping grounds this fall. In a press releases sent out last week, Newington Athletic Director Christopher Meyers announced the reunion...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

John Samuel Harris

John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Plainville, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Jonathan Leveille, 37, of 84 Windingbrook Road, Bristol, was charged Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct. Tabitha Moche, 44, of Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 10 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher James Savage, 36, of 92 Ridgeland Road, Wallingford, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident

BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, Berlin

BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Stephen David Wolf, 33, 98-4 Rattling Valley Rd. Deep River, pos control substance third/sbs off, two counts – first-degree failure to appear. Melanie L. Lockshire, 45, 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Kristina Rain Patterson, 24, 65 Munzio Dr., Southington,...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck

SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora

Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman has been missing since Monday

NEW BRITAIN – A woman from New Britain went missing earlier this week. State police on Wednesday issued a Silver Alert, asking for help finding Monica Czwal. The 55-year-old has not been seen since Monday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New Britain police...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man indicted in catalytic converter theft ring

A New Britain man was among multiple individuals who have been charged after federal officials said they were involved in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring. The indictment against Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain, and other individuals was unsealed on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Others...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Jeffrey Roberts, 37, of 60 Franklin Ave., was charged Aug. 6 with having unlicensed dogs, having dogs with no rabies vaccine and tethering/confining dog. Michael Phillips, 25, of 6 Crown St., was charged Aug. 18 with disorderly conduct. Christine Anthony, 36, of 1511 Farmington Ave., Farmington, was charged Aug. 18...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case

PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
PLAINVILLE, CT

