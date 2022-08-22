Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
CCSU football excited about offensive depth as Week 1 approaches
NEW BRITAIN – The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are just over a week away from their trip to UConn for Week 1 of the 2022 season. After a 4-7 campaign in 2021, the Blue Devils have made a concerted effort this offseason to make sure they get off to a better start than a season ago when they won just one game through the first seven weeks.
New Britain Herald
Scot Wenzel re-hired as boys basketball coach at Newington High School
NEWINGTON – Five years removed from stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Newington High School, Scot Wenzel will find himself back in the saddle at his old stomping grounds this fall. In a press releases sent out last week, Newington Athletic Director Christopher Meyers announced the reunion...
New Britain Herald
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
New Britain Herald
John Samuel Harris
John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
New Britain Herald
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Community Food Pantry is taking sign-ups for golfers, sponsors for Tournament
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is taking sign-ups for golfers and sponsors for the 2022 Nick Ruffini Memorial Golf Tournament, which will be held Sept. 28 at The Country Club of Farmington. Event-day registration begins at 10 a.m. at the country club at 806 Farmington Ave., Farmington....
New Britain Herald
Return to class for Berlin Public Schools bittersweet as students, staff still mourning loss of student Chase Anderson
BERLIN – It was a busy first day for students and staff of Berlin Public Schools Thursday. The return was bittersweet for many who are mourning the loss of soon-to-be Berlin High School sophomore Chase Anderson. Anderson was tragically killed overnight last Saturday when his bicycle collided with a...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Leveille, 37, of 84 Windingbrook Road, Bristol, was charged Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct. Tabitha Moche, 44, of Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 10 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher James Savage, 36, of 92 Ridgeland Road, Wallingford, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
New Britain Herald
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
New Britain Herald
Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, Berlin
BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Stephen David Wolf, 33, 98-4 Rattling Valley Rd. Deep River, pos control substance third/sbs off, two counts – first-degree failure to appear. Melanie L. Lockshire, 45, 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Kristina Rain Patterson, 24, 65 Munzio Dr., Southington,...
New Britain Herald
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
New Britain Herald
'Back-to-school Giveaway Fest' at Willow Street Park to feature food, games, giveaways
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Racial Justice Coalition and the North Oak NRZ are hosting a “Back-to-school Giveaway Fest” Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Alicia Strong, the coalition’s co-founder and board member, said this is the organization’s second year holding the event. “The...
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora
Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert starting Sept. 12, which will see the return of Peter Peluso as interim music director. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 355 Camp St. in Bristol. Auditions...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman has been missing since Monday
NEW BRITAIN – A woman from New Britain went missing earlier this week. State police on Wednesday issued a Silver Alert, asking for help finding Monica Czwal. The 55-year-old has not been seen since Monday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New Britain police...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted in catalytic converter theft ring
A New Britain man was among multiple individuals who have been charged after federal officials said they were involved in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring. The indictment against Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain, and other individuals was unsealed on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Others...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jeffrey Roberts, 37, of 60 Franklin Ave., was charged Aug. 6 with having unlicensed dogs, having dogs with no rabies vaccine and tethering/confining dog. Michael Phillips, 25, of 6 Crown St., was charged Aug. 18 with disorderly conduct. Christine Anthony, 36, of 1511 Farmington Ave., Farmington, was charged Aug. 18...
New Britain Herald
Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
