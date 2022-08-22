Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family after missing wedding: ‘Get ready for some real dysfunction!’

Casey Affleck sang the praises of new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez in a message welcoming her to the family.

The younger brother of Ben Affleck shared an effusive Instagram post late Sunday after reportedly missing their wedding celebration the previous night.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” Casey Affleck, 47, wrote. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”

He continued, “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

The Bronx-born Lopez, 53, married Ben Affleck, 50, in Las Vegas, telling fans they arrived at A Little White Wedding Chapel shortly before midnight on July 16 and exchanged vows.

The couple previously got engaged in 2002, but broke up in 2004 before getting back together last year.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” Lopez wrote in a newsletter to fans last month. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real ... at very, very long last.”

They held Saturday’s ceremony in Georgia, with actor Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith among those in attendance. Casey Affleck didn’t attend “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home,” a source told People .