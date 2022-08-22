ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witness In Young Thug’s YSL RICO Case Placed In Protective Custody After Receiving Threats

 5 days ago

A key witness in Young Thug’s YSL Rico case has been placed in witness protection after documents exposing their identity leaked online.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One of the main witnesses set to testify against Young Thug in his YSL RICO Case has been moved to witness protection after discovery documents leaked online and spread across social media.

As previously reported Young Thug was denied bond for the third time meaning he must remain behind bars until the January trial is underway. A judge ruled that the rapper and his YSL cohort Gunna needed to remain behind bars to prevent witness tampering. Even though both of the rapper’s attorneys suggested that they would be open to doing house arrest with 24/7 security, the judge remained steadfast in their decision.

The judge’s fears were recently confirmed even with both Gunna and Young Thug behind bars. Thanks to a discovery document leaking online a key witness’s name in the case was leaked to the world and after receiving death threats they were moved to witness protection. The witness allegedly entered into a plea agreement with the prosecutors in the case to give up significant information about Thug and YSL which would help the state’s case tremendously.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that F ulton County prosecutor Don Geary asked the judge presiding over the racketeering case to further restrict the disclosure of certain evidence ahead of next year’s trial, saying that the safety of the state’s witness is at stake.

“We found a lot of information concerning one of our witnesses on basically a (celebrity news) outlet,” Geary told Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville.

Additionally, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the judge to order attorneys to avoid sharing discovery material with anyone outside their defendants’ legal teams, reports the AJC.

Willis said the state recently shared its discovery evidence with attorneys, including “the names of all lay witnesses (and) cooperating YSL associates that will be called to testify in this case.”

“Since the date of those filings, however, information from the state’s discovery material has appeared on public websites,” Willis wrote in her motion.

