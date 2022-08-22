ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JC Post

Black History Day will not occur this Saturday

Black History Day at the Museum has been postponed. Previously scheduled for Saturday, August 27th, Black History Day is a joint effort between the Black History Trail of Geary County and the Geary County Historical Society to collect photos, artifacts and personal stories from the Black community throughout Geary County in order to create a Black History exhibit space within the museum.
Blue green algae status is updated by KDHE

Kansas Department of Health & Envronment has updated their blue green algae status report for lakes and rivers in Kansas. For this area Milford Lake Zone C, the northern end in Geary and Clay County, is under a warning along with the Gathering Pond below the Milford Lake Dam in Geary County.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 25-26

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jeremiah Bisio, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Arrested 8/25.
Students return to the Cloud County Community College Geary County campus

There are more students attending class on the Geary County campus of Cloud County Community College now than there have bene since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Jennifer Zaboktrsky, Campus Director, said it feels good to have the parking lot with more vehicles in it than during the past couple of years. The campus is moving closer to 200 students. The latest enrollment count late last week totaled around 175. "That's down still from where we were a number of years ago. That 175 is the students that are here on our campus. That doesn't include online ( students )." Many students take online classes. "One way that we have adapted is by serving those students who live within driving distance of Junction City, but maybe because of work or families they're taking online classes."
Chuck Otte retirement reception will be held Saturday

Longtime Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte is retiring in September. His accomplishments, connections and commitment to Geary County and the KSRE system will be honored during a retirement celebration Saturday, Aug. 27th from 2-5 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. The afternoon will begin with a casual...
Army recruiting struggles are a focus at the MAC breakfast

Recruiting is down for the U.S. Army but the Executive Director for the Governor's Military Council Perry Wiggins said Thursday that the answer is not redirecting the force structure. Wiggins said recruiting is a nation's mission. "So I think it's incumbent on everybody in our nation and in our communities...
Proposed elimination of the Turnpike tax for Soldiers surfaces at MAC

Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor's Military Affairs Council, wants to look at possibly eliminating the Kansas Turnpike fee for active duty soldiers or possibly veterans. He said he talks with many of the soldiers and asks what can be done in the state to make their quality of life easier and for them to make Kansas their home. "I was surprised that one of the soldiers said hey sir, I'm getting tired of paying the turnpike tax. "
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond

On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern

OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
RCPD warns of overdoses involving fentanyl at high school

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD says they've responded to 4 overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles, one of them occurring...
Manhattan woman jailed for alleged child endangerment

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured

RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
KHP IDs three who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash

KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The driver...
Crops are hanging on in Geary County

Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte reported this week that the recent hot and dry weather impacted the fall harvested crops, especially corn and soybeans. He noted that much of the corn is pretty well past the point where additional dry weather will seriously impact yield and corn harvest will likely be starting by Labor Day.
