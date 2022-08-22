ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

kfgo.com

Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Mall of America security team tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and attempted to rob athletic jerseys from a hat store.  Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after someone noticed him walking inside the mall with an "AR-15-style rifle" and called security. A team quickly responded, cleared the immediate area and apprehended the man outside the Lids store. According to Hodges, the mall was not immediately put into lockdown as authorities did not want to...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MinnPost

Gov. Walz calls on Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID mask mandates to the rise of Hitler

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune covered Friday’s press conference where Gov. Tim Walz and other lawmakers called on GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to events leading up to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust. Jensen’s campaign responded with: “Tim Walz should apologize for eroding our public safety, crushing our kids’ educational outcomes, and suffocating working families with inflation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Bring Me The News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport

MINNEAPOLIS  -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor. 
NEWPORT, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul schools approves smudging policy

St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis

A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Students, U of M pleased with Biden loan cancellation

For the Strib John Reinan and Ryan Faircloth report, “Some 63% of people graduating from Minnesota schools with a bachelor’s degree in 2021 had loans, with a median debt of just under $24,000. For those getting associate degrees from Minnesota schools, 52% graduated with loans, carrying a median debt of just over $15,000. Mari Sitner, who graduated in 2021 from Emerson College in Boston, received a Pell Grant and left school with about $17,000 in debt. The program will wipe out her debt, a blessing for Sitner, who is working as a barista in Uptown Minneapolis and managing a fledgling theater company she founded, Bad Mouth Theatre Co. of St. Paul. … University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said in a statement the student debt decision was ‘great news’ and ‘lines up with the university’s work’, noting the U’s new tuition-free programs for enrolled tribal members and students whose families make less than $50,000 annually.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
