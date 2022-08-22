Read full article on original website
KARE 11 Investigates: Calls for Attorney General to prosecute jail medical neglect death
ST PAUL, Minn. — “Give the case to Keith, give the case to Keith,” chanted a small crowd gathered outside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office in downtown St Paul. The chant was led by Del Shea Perry, the mother of Hardel Sherrell. Sherrell died in...
Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands
ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.
boreal.org
Video: A 20-year-old Minnesota man describes his recovery from addiction — as experts warn of Fentanyl’s deadly effects
Twenty year old Isaac — we’re not using his last name — is running for his life. The Stillwater native is using physical training as part of his recovery from a three-year battle with Fentanyl. “My first go at it, with Fentanyl was when I was about...
Five men now sentenced in connection to string of St. Paul carjackings in 2020
Five men have been sentenced in connection to a string of carjackings in St. Paul in 2020. Isaiah Stacy Alstad, 23, was sentenced to 110 months in prison in U.S. District Thursday. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting carjacking. Alstad now joins four other...
kfgo.com
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
How a Minneapolis pilot program aims to foster long-term safety of the city’s communities
Mohamed Abdi, 21, would take his younger siblings to their local community center in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood to play basketball like he used to as a kid. But with more instances of crime in the area, he would worry about their safety. He started attending neighborhood safety meetings, where he...
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support
The Minnesota Department of Education has updated its list of schools identified to receive additional support through a state accountability system aimed at improving student outcomes. The North Star system, which began in 2018, differs from the state's previous accountability system by going a step further to provide services to...
Security team tackles suspect after armed robbery at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A Mall of America security team tackled an armed suspect Friday afternoon after he swiped a toy from a kiosk and attempted to rob athletic jerseys from a hat store. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Woodbury man, was apprehended after someone noticed him walking inside the mall with an "AR-15-style rifle" and called security. A team quickly responded, cleared the immediate area and apprehended the man outside the Lids store. According to Hodges, the mall was not immediately put into lockdown as authorities did not want to...
Minnesota Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Gov. Walz calls on Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID mask mandates to the rise of Hitler
Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune covered Friday’s press conference where Gov. Tim Walz and other lawmakers called on GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to events leading up to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust. Jensen’s campaign responded with: “Tim Walz should apologize for eroding our public safety, crushing our kids’ educational outcomes, and suffocating working families with inflation.”
KEYC
Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
A welcomed throng of fairgoers flocked to the Minnesota State Fair on Opening Day
They came, they saw, they wandered. Two years of pent-up demand and a lovely August day led to a huge turnout for Thursday’s opening day of the Minnesota State Fair. Tens of thousands wandered the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, just north of St. Paul. Official first day attendance not yet announced, but vendors and fair officials said it looked like a giant opener.
fox9.com
St. Paul schools approves smudging policy
St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
redlakenationnews.com
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
Child discovered Sunday night at MSP Airport identified, mother found safe
The Minnesota BCA early Wednesday announced that they had located the mother whose 10-month old baby was found Sunday night with a “person in crisis” at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
fox9.com
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
Students, U of M pleased with Biden loan cancellation
For the Strib John Reinan and Ryan Faircloth report, “Some 63% of people graduating from Minnesota schools with a bachelor’s degree in 2021 had loans, with a median debt of just under $24,000. For those getting associate degrees from Minnesota schools, 52% graduated with loans, carrying a median debt of just over $15,000. Mari Sitner, who graduated in 2021 from Emerson College in Boston, received a Pell Grant and left school with about $17,000 in debt. The program will wipe out her debt, a blessing for Sitner, who is working as a barista in Uptown Minneapolis and managing a fledgling theater company she founded, Bad Mouth Theatre Co. of St. Paul. … University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said in a statement the student debt decision was ‘great news’ and ‘lines up with the university’s work’, noting the U’s new tuition-free programs for enrolled tribal members and students whose families make less than $50,000 annually.”
