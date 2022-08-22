ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Man hospitalized after ATV crash near Le Mars

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ta8ys_0hQXvIsG00

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after an ATV crash about five miles southeast of Le Mars, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities received a report of a medical emergency at the 37000 block of 240th Street and Le Mars Fire and Rescue responded. The sheriff’s office said they were told the medical emergency was regarding an ATV crash.

1 injured from gunshot after ‘shots fired’ report a few blocks away, Sioux City PD says

Raymond Rodgers, 62, of Le Mars, was driving an ATV when he entered the south ditch, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Rodgers was then taken to a local hospital.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

2-Year-Old Child In Critical Condition After Being Rescued From A Pool

(Sioux City, IA) — Emergency responders in Sioux City say a two-year-old child had climbed into a swimming pool Wednesday while it was being drained. The child was discovered unresponsive just after 6:00 p-m. KMEG/TV reports the victim was airlifted to an Omaha hospital where they are listed in critical condition. Sioux City police say it doesn’t appear that the parent had acted in a criminally negligent manner during the incident.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes

Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

AMMONIA TRUCK ROLLOVER CLOSES 260TH STREET

FIRE RESCUE UNITS FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 260TH STREET NEAR CF INDUSTRIES TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A TANKER TRUCK CARRYING AMMONIA ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE. SALIX AND SGT BLUFF FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 9:15 A.M. AND SIOUX CITY’S HAZ-MAT UNIT WAS SENT TO THE SCENE. 260TH STREET WAS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Le Mars, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Plymouth County, IA
Accidents
Plymouth County, IA
Crime & Safety
Le Mars, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
County
Plymouth County, IA
Le Mars, IA
Accidents
City
Plymouth, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davis gets life in prison for Sioux City toddler's death

SIOUX CITY — Through depression and fear, Shannon Myers waited four years for Friday. Finally, she told Tayvon Davis, she could begin to move on, knowing he would spend the rest of his life in prison for killing her daughter, Maelynn. "For four years, I let you ruin my...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Primghar man cited for theft of items

PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two men charged with Moville burglaries

SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
MOVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
nwestiowa.com

Inwood woman arrested for intox at work

INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
nwestiowa.com

Motorcyclist sentenced for eluding deputy

INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
INWOOD, IA
kscj.com

NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET

NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for meth, gun

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
LARCHWOOD, IA
B102.7

Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy