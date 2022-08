One tractor trailer hit another parked on the shoulder between Exit 66 and Exit 65 Monday morning. (Dakota Jackson / Journal Inquirer)

VERNON — A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-84 East today at 7:28 a.m. left at least one person severely injured and closed two lanes of the highway, state police said.

Police said one tractor-trailer hit another that was parked on the shoulder between Exit 66 and Exit 65.

Police said LifeStar was called to the scene, but was canceled because of poor weather.