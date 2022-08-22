Read full article on original website
A welcomed throng of fairgoers flocked to the Minnesota State Fair on Opening Day
They came, they saw, they wandered. Two years of pent-up demand and a lovely August day led to a huge turnout for Thursday’s opening day of the Minnesota State Fair. Tens of thousands wandered the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, just north of St. Paul. Official first day attendance not yet announced, but vendors and fair officials said it looked like a giant opener.
Gov. Walz calls on Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID mask mandates to the rise of Hitler
Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune covered Friday’s press conference where Gov. Tim Walz and other lawmakers called on GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen to apologize for comparing COVID-19 mask mandates to events leading up to Kristallnacht and the Holocaust. Jensen’s campaign responded with: “Tim Walz should apologize for eroding our public safety, crushing our kids’ educational outcomes, and suffocating working families with inflation.”
Buttigieg checks out local infrastructure projects, State Fair
At MPR, Mark Zdechlik says, “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that’s adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. ‘They are building for the future,’ Buttigieg said of the program funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure funding package signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. … Minnesota Republicans were critical of what they called Buttigieg’s ‘photo-ops.’ ‘Inflation is crippling our economy, crime is out of control, and the Democrats just passed yet another massive tax-and-spend spree that will only make these problems worse’, said Republican Party of Minnesota spokesperson Nick Majerus. ‘Gov. Tim Walz’s allies in the Biden Administration can try to prop him up all they want, but Minnesotans know they are less safe and prosperous thanks to the Democrats’ failed policies.’ During a stop at the Minnesota State Fair, Buttigieg said Democrats need to make Americans more aware of the importance of recent government investments.”
Gov. Walz, law enforcement agencies discuss safety plans for the Minnesota State Fair
Danny Spewak at KARE-11 attended Tuesday’s press conference where law enforcement officials unveiled their Minnesota State Fair safety plan. John Harrington, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said the BCA has done a threat assessment and determined a “low” threat level. “We want the State Fair to go, and come, without there ever being a story,” Harrington said, “other than about the debate between Pronto Pups and corn dogs.”
Fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math
Eder Campuzano, MaryJo Webster and Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune report on state test scores released this week. On the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and the Minnesota Test of Academic Skills, about 45% of students tested met proficiency levels on math tests, while about 51% were proficient on reading tests. Overall, about 7% of students did not take the tests this year.
D.C. Memo: Biden finally acts on student loans, Twin Metals sues, progressives have mixed record in primaries
WASHINGTON — After taking a short vacation in Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden this week made a long-expected announcement about student debt. The Biden administration would extend its current pause on student loan repayment through the end of the year and announced a new program that would forgive as much as $20,000 in student debt for borrowers whose income falls below $125,000 a year.
All talk, no action when it comes to a special session in the Minnesota Legislature (and there’s not all that much talk either)
The two top Minnesota events of the summer are soon to get underway, The Great Minnesota Get Together and The Great Minnesota Let’s Not Get Together. The first is the Minnesota State Fair that kicked off Thursday in Falcon Heights. The other is the political parlor game that begins at adjournment of the regular session of the state Legislature and involves speculation of whether and when a special session will be convened.
CDC: 82% of Minnesota children have contracted COVID
An Axios story by Torey Van Oot says, “An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in...
New Highland Bridge parks offer open possibilities
“Is this still the same neighborhood?” one little kid asked his mom as they wandered down the path along the brand-new Highland Bridge parks. I asked myself that question, too, when I headed over to the now-open public space at the center of Highland Bridge, the former 130-acre Ford truck plant in Southwest St. Paul. At first glance, the vast area still seems like a construction site. Bulldozers orbit the mountains of gravel, and the freshly-laid sidewalks anticipate what will someday be a neighborhood of 5,000 people.
Somali children facing the lowest rates of MMR vaccinations in Minnesota history
Minnesota has been facing a vaccination crisis among its child population. Specifically, among children who turned two in 2018, rates show around 80 percent have received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. This figure is lower than in previous years, but the percentage of immunizations among Somali children is even lower.
Officials estimate ‘remarkable’ $650 million for Minnesota broadband from infrastructure bill
Minnesota could be in line for an unprecedented windfall of money to help build high-speed internet in rural areas. Every state was promised a minimum of $100 million for broadband development from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress late last year. But some states could get more, based on need.
Embedded social workers help police in St. Paul, Coon Rapids and Blaine safely respond to mental health calls
A mental health crisis will sometimes prompt a call to 911. But police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the situation. Occasionally, things go awry – like when police shot and killed a 52-year-old man in Roseville in 2016, or when Wright...
Clean energy is the future … our best hope for a future
This summer, we’ve all seen stories about the state of our electrical grid and the challenges of managing the energy transformation amid climate change and historic shifts in weather patterns here in Minnesota and the Midwest. That’s why it’s important during American Clean Power Week to pause and reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going.
Homeowners complain that insurers are denying storm damage claims
This from KSTP-TV, “The state is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage. … The Minnesota Department of Commerce told 5 EYEWITNESS News it has seen an 18% increase in homeowners insurance complaints since 2020. They said many of those complaints are from homeowners concerned about coverage denials or unexpectedly high out-of-pocket costs after damage from wind or hailstorms. ‘One of the things we’re seeing, there are more frequent and severe storms happening here in Minnesota,’ said Minnesota’s Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Julia Dreier. ‘Those things do raise costs and insurance companies as a result are amending their policies.’”
D.C. Memo: Inflation Reduction Act’s EV tax credits may not have much impact in Minnesota
WASHINGTON — While the Inflation Reduction Act will help some Minnesotans with prescription drug costs and with health insurance premiums, a provision aimed at spurring the purchase of electric vehicles may have less of an impact. The wide-ranging act, signed into law by President Joe Biden this week, would...
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
Interested in working at MinnPost? Connect with us!
MinnPost is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces thoughtful, in-depth journalism about civic and cultural affairs impacting Minnesota. You can read more about MinnPost here. Our staff is listed here. Our current job openings are listed on the Careers page. If there are no jobs listed and you’d like to...
‘Hero pay’ appeals to stretch into September
At KSTP-TV Tom Hauser says, “The number of people who applied for Frontline Worker Pay far exceeded the state’s initial estimate of 667,000, but the $500 million pot of money to be divided stays the same. That means bonus payments once projected at about $750 will now likely end up around $500. We won’t know the final number until early September after all appeals are considered from workers who had applications rejected this week. Nearly 1.2 million people applied for the bonuses, but 214,000 of those were rejected. … The 214,000 rejections were based on criteria set by the Minnesota Legislature. They were rejected for one or more of the following reasons: 55,000 collected too much unemployment pay; 55,000 couldn’t have their employment verified; 43,000 earned too much money; 95,000 couldn’t have their identity verified and 47,000 submitted duplicate applications.”
Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: Finding hope amid health disparities in Minnesota
Registration is now open for a free virtual event — MinnPost Social: Finding hope amid health disparities in Minnesota — at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. MinnPost is committed to reporting on health equity, mental health and addiction in Minnesota, especially when it comes to telling the stories of people working to address the state’s persistent health disparities.
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
