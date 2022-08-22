– William L. Shackett, 87, passed away August 20, 2022 following an illness. Bill was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Margaret (Sherby) and Edward G. Shackett. He grew up in Grafton and was a graduate of Grafton High School. He lived in North Grafton for many years before moving to Shrewsbury where he spent most of his adult life. He worked at Washington Mills in North Grafton and then Grafton State Hospital and Westborough State Hospital as a Mental Health Assistant for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Greenland.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO