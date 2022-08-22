Read full article on original website
Marguerite S. Shultz, 77, of Marlborough
– Marguerite S. “Peggy” Shultz, 77, of Marlborough, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. She was the wife of Bradley P. Shultz to whom she was married for 50 years. Born in Worcester, Peggy was the...
Lillian J. Kane, 102, formerly of Marlborough
– Lillian J. (Flanagan) Kane, 102, of Worcester, formerly of Marlborough, died Sunday, Aug 21, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Michael F. and Lily (Beausoliel) Flanagan. She was predeceased by her husband William P. Kane, her brothers Francis Flanagan and Robert Flanagan, and her...
Kimberly A. Hayes, 51, of North Grafton
North Grafton – Kimberly A. Hayes, 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly. She leaves her sister Lisa J. (Hayes) Gallo and brother-in-law Tony Gallo, and sister Jodi Hayes, niece Dezerae M. Senya and three nephews Nicholas J. Gallo, Deven K. Senya and Matthew A. Gallo, who she loved as if they were her own kids and was always there for. She also leaves her Aunt Jeanne (Hayes) Bolivar and Uncle Alan Bolivar, several cousins, and her cat K.C. She was predeceased by her parents Susan J. Hayes and Frank J. Hayes and her cat Vivian.
Shirley A. Fletcher, 87, of Marlborough
– Shirley Ann (Cormier) Fletcher, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Olive (LeBlanc) Cormier. She graduated from St. Bernards in Fitchburg, Class of ’53.
William L. Shackett, 87, of Shrewsbury
– William L. Shackett, 87, passed away August 20, 2022 following an illness. Bill was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Margaret (Sherby) and Edward G. Shackett. He grew up in Grafton and was a graduate of Grafton High School. He lived in North Grafton for many years before moving to Shrewsbury where he spent most of his adult life. He worked at Washington Mills in North Grafton and then Grafton State Hospital and Westborough State Hospital as a Mental Health Assistant for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Greenland.
Theresa E. Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury
– Theresa E. (Faust) Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Life Care Center of Auburn. She leaves her loving children, Ronald L. Adams and his wife Robin, of Worcester, Stephen R. Adams, of Worcester, Glen J. Adams and his wife Mary Elizabeth, of Oxford, Brian P. Adams and his wife Lisa, of Solon, Ohio, and Mary E. Adams and her partner Patrick Cipro, of Worcester; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Jacqueline Melanson, of Sandwich; her former son-in-law, Howie Sears, of Shrewsbury; and several nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Ronald C. Adams, in 2005; her brother, George Faust; her twin sister, Jean Leone; and her former daughter-in-law, Cindy Adams, of Shrewsbury.
Rimkus: Hudson 4-year-old to be featured in Times Square video
HUDSON – Yvette Murphy, 4, daughter of Jonathan and Mercedes Murphy of Hudson, will appear in the annual Times Square video presentation in New York City for the National Down Syndrome Society, on Sept. 17. The one hour video of 500 children, teens and adults from all 50 states,...
Robert R. Pape, 83, of Shrewsbury
– Robert R. “Bob” Pape, 83, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. He leaves his devoted wife of 53 years, Delphine S. Pape; their loving daughter, Delphine Soucie and her husband Matthew, of West Simsbury, CT; his brother, Rev. William H. Pape, of the Diocese of Albany, NY; along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, the late Rocco and Nancy (Frangella) Pape; his brothers, the late Joseph R. Pape, John P. Pape, Carmino A. Pape, Alfred E. Pape, Edward J. Pape, and Lawrence A. Pape; and his brother-in-law, Charles J. Sbarboro.
Beverly A. Stearns, 78, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly A (Lenard) Stearns, 78, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Berlin, Ma and Marlboro, MA passed peacefully on July 19th, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Stearns, who passed in 2010. Beverly was born and raised in Marlboro, daughter of the...
Marlborough Overdose Awareness Day vigil will feature former Patriot
MARLBOROUGH – This year’s annual candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness Day in Marlborough will feature special guest speakers Chris Sullivan, who used to play for the New England Patriots, and his wife Kathi. Sullivan had previously spoken at a vigil in 2019. The pair met while Kathi was...
Westborough for Life event heading to WHS
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough adults are invited to attend Westborough Connect’s upcoming event that will celebrate different ways to connect across all stages of life in town. It will feature an expo, mini courses and “funtivities.”. The event, called “Westborough for Life! Stay. Connect. Thrive,” is aimed at...
Eli Whitney’s early years in Westborough foretold his future as an inventor
WESTBOROUGH – Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, is perhaps the most famous Westborough resident of all time. However, his life prior to the creation of the device that sealed his place in American history is much less known. Whitney’s precocious childhood. Whitney was born on Dec....
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
Shrewsbury Fire Department hosts annual Firefighter Awards Ceremony
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the Shrewsbury Fire Department on Aug. 9 for the annual Firefighter Awards Ceremony, which is an event honoring the town’s firefighters. Under a bright red canopy, they welcomed new firefighters Jonathan Evangelou and Adonis Claderon and celebrated Bob Ljunggren, Adam Towner, Dave Muntz and Brendan Palumbo, who were all promoted to lieutenant.
Grafton police log, Aug. 26 edition
1:58 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 10:51 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:43 p.m. Magill Dr. B&E – past. 1:55 p.m. Worcester St. Keeping the peace. 2:00 p.m. Worcester/N Main Sts. Accident – property damage. 2:41 p.m. Appaloosa Dr. Ambulance – medical. 5:46 p.m. Millbury St. Fire...
More newspapers just died
Just last week, newspaper goliath Gannett unceremoniously closed more local newspapers. It wasn’t an emotional decision — it’s just business. Gone now are staff members from the Grafton News, Holden Landmark, Millbury/Sutton Chronicle and Baystate Parent. The Landmark’s last print issue will be published Sept. 15, according to Worcester Business Journal.
Water rate increase on the horizon in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – The typical residential customer in Northborough may soon see an increase of $5 per quarter on their water rates. The water and sewer rate study was presented to and adopted by the Water and Sewer Commission on Aug. 16. Northborough is proposing a 3% increase on the...
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County
REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
Abstentions result in no change for Hudson’s town counsel
HUDSON – None of three finalists for Hudson town counsel received a majority of votes from the Select Board on Aug. 15. Until the board can decide on a new counsel, the current counsel Aldo Cipriano would be retained by the town, said Select Board Chair Scott Duplisea. The...
Northborough Area Community Chorus invites singers for Christmas Concert
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Area Community Chorus is inviting new and returning singers to participate in the 51st Annual Christmas Concert held in December. The choir is open to singers 16 years and older. Open rehearsals begin at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Algonquin Regional High School...
