Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the Numbers
Related
Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Thousands to attend 172nd Brooklyn Fair this weekend
BROOKLYN, Conn. — Celebrating its 172nd year, the Brooklyn Fair is back this weekend. "It’s very country, it’s very friendly, you meet all the people you used to see and it’s very agriculturally based," said Elizabeth Piper of Canterbury. That means many people attending have certainly...
As kids prepare for school year, student achievement still lags behind pre-pandemic levels
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — As kids get ready to go back to school, student achievement still lags behind pre-pandemic levels in Connecticut according to new data released by the Connecticut State Department of Education on Thursday. School districts like New Britain are getting students ready with a Back to...
NewsTimes
Students in wealthy CT schools bounced back better after the pandemic: ‘I believe we're in a crisis’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Students in larger, urban school districts have been more impacted by pandemic learning losses than those in suburban, wealthy districts, state data released Thursday shows. The data, which compares student performance on standardized tests between the 2018-2019 school year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankeeinstitute.org
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
A celebration at Saint Francis Hospital, 125 years in the making
HARTFORD, Conn. — It began as just a four-story brick building on Collins Street in Hartford in 1897. Now, Saint Francis Hospital is billed as the largest Catholic Hospital in New England. Hospital staff members joined state leaders Friday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the medical center. Thomas...
Quinnipiac students, parents weigh in on student loan debt cancellation
Conn. (WTNH) — President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation announcement comes as many students are moving onto college campuses, including Quinnipiac University. The reaction to Biden’s announcement was mixed on Wednesday, with some students excited about the news, while parents were much more hesitant. At QU, many were busy bringing in items to their new […]
ctexaminer.com
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings
A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
mainepublic.org
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
'They're having fun getting love' | Back-to-school drives make impact on families
HARTFORD, Conn. — As we enter the final countdown to the first day of school, many are starting to host back-to-school drivers and fairs to kick off the 2022/2023 school year. In Hartford, Alfred E. Burr Middle School students received backpacks and supplies Thursday from The Village for Families...
I was a CT essential worker. What COVID-19 relief is available to me?
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
Schools partner with organizations to combat food insecurity
HARTFORD, Conn. — Rising inflation is impacting everything from the cost of school supplies to the price of groceries. Now, schools and partnering organizations are working to help combat the rise in food insecurity; back-to-school shopping comes with a price tag that's soaring. "Food insecurity peaks during the summer...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
500,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
There are about 500,000 people in Connecticut who could apply for the student loan forgiveness plan, with the average student loan debt in the state around $35,000.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 3