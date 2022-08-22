ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

WTNH

Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized

Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP).  In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
OLD LYME, CT
FOX 61

Thousands to attend 172nd Brooklyn Fair this weekend

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Celebrating its 172nd year, the Brooklyn Fair is back this weekend. "It’s very country, it’s very friendly, you meet all the people you used to see and it’s very agriculturally based," said Elizabeth Piper of Canterbury. That means many people attending have certainly...
BROOKLYN, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

A celebration at Saint Francis Hospital, 125 years in the making

HARTFORD, Conn. — It began as just a four-story brick building on Collins Street in Hartford in 1897. Now, Saint Francis Hospital is billed as the largest Catholic Hospital in New England. Hospital staff members joined state leaders Friday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the medical center. Thomas...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Quinnipiac students, parents weigh in on student loan debt cancellation

Conn. (WTNH) — President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation announcement comes as many students are moving onto college campuses, including Quinnipiac University. The reaction to Biden’s announcement was mixed on Wednesday, with some students excited about the news, while parents were much more hesitant. At QU, many were busy bringing in items to their new […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings

A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Schools partner with organizations to combat food insecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. — Rising inflation is impacting everything from the cost of school supplies to the price of groceries. Now, schools and partnering organizations are working to help combat the rise in food insecurity; back-to-school shopping comes with a price tag that's soaring. "Food insecurity peaks during the summer...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

