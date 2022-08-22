The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.

