Feds not seeking jail for woman from Glastonbury in gun case

Even though federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison sentence between 1½ and two years for a Glastonbury woman who has admitted selling guns illegally, federal prosecutors aren’t seeking prison time.

DEFENDANT: Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Glastonbury.

GUILTY PLEA: Engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

SENTENCING: Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in New Haven; federal prosecutors aren’t seeking prison time, although federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term in the range of 18 to 24 months.

In a written plea agreement signed by Brandi Wiggins, 35; her lawyer; and prosecutor Brendan Keefe, they agreed that the guidelines call for Wiggins to receive a prison term between 18 and 24 months for engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.