Holland, MI

Dean Allen Dams

Dean Allen Dams, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Dean was born on November 5, 1953. A visitation for Dean will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
Cease and desist order served on Bangor auto repair facility

BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of State has served a cease and desist order on a Bangor automotive repair facility for performing services on motor vehicles with an expired repair facility registration and mechanic certification. Lenard’s Automotive, located at 622 West Monroe Street in Bangor, was...
Holland Police Log August 24-26, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Zeeland Police Incident Log August 5-24, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...

