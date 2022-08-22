Read full article on original website
Falcon Art Supply celebrates 10 years
MONTEVALLO – Falcon Art Supply in Montevallo has been an anchor business on Main Street for 10 years now. From the beginning, store manager Becky Cox Rodgers and her sidekick Fossy the art store dog, have made sure that it serves the university as well as the community at large.
Helena holds final 2022 Old Town Live concert
HELENA – It was bittersweet fun at Helena’s final Old Town Live of 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert was held at Helena Amphitheatre Park, and despite the rain, hundreds of Shelby County residents came out to enjoy the final installment of the concert series. “Saturday night’s...
SCHS moves annual Community Pep Rally to Old Mill Square
COLUMBIANA – As the saying in Columbiana goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a wildcat.” This is most true at the annual Community Pep Rally, traditionally held on Main Street. This year, however, the pep rally was moved to Old Mill Square where it allowed fans to spread...
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Birmingham Bulls to hold cheerleading tryouts at Pelham Civic Center
PELHAM– The Birmingham Bulls hockey team are getting ready to start their season up and tryouts are being held for the Birmingham Bulls cheerleading squad. Tryouts will be held by the Bulls office in the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:15 p.m. This will be the...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
New firearms retailer coming to 280
NORTH SHELBY– A new firearms dealer is coming to 280 later this year. Named, Redland Rifle Co., the business hopes to provide a unique experience to its customers. “We felt that over here, on this side of Hoover, there just wasn’t a lot of places that offered a robust and really complete lineup of products,” owner James (JD) Deer said. “A lot of places focus on being tactical, gunsmithing…whereas, we wanted to bring something a lot different.”
‘Overwhelmed with gratitude:’ Esslinger embracing role as Spain Park principal
HOOVER – Like the ninth graders at Spain Park High School, Dr. Amanda Esslinger started the 2022-2023 school year as a newcomer to the SPHS campus. However, it hasn’t taken Esslinger long to settle into her new role as Spain Park’s principal. “It has been a great...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Shelby County improves to 2-0 with rivalry win against Montevallo
MONTEVALLO – It may not have been the prettiest at times, but the Shelby County Wildcats’ youth movement continued to gain steam with a 21-6 rivalry win over the Montevallo Bulldogs on Friday night, Aug. 26. “You know, the last two weeks really, our kids have got a...
Pelham antique store raises money for single Ukrainian mother
PELHAM– Kathy Ellis has been purchasing and shipping handmade dolls that are sewn and stitched from a mother in the Ukraine. Ellis first found out about the mom through social media and decided to do what she could to help. “I found it on the internet and wanted to...
Missing teen last seen in Childersburg, current whereabouts unknown
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – A local teen hasn’t been seen since mid-July, and authorities need your help in tracking her down. Alexis Camille Wood was last seen on July 17 at the Childersburg Mapco gas station. The 18-year old also goes by the names Lexi or Lex. She is...
Arrest reports for July 1 through Aug. 17
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 17. -Leroy Ball, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aug. 9. -Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, of Montevallo, capias warrants. Aug. 10. -Ashley Mae Cotton,...
Riverchase Galleria will become a mixed-use development with a healthcare facility
Hoover, a big change is coming your way. The city announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a healthcare facility. Keep reading for all the details. Hoover announced a big plan. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center...
Alabaster mayor declares National Suicide Prevention Week
ALABASTER – Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield officially proclaimed the week of Sept. 4-10 as National Suicide Prevention Week in the city of Alabaster during the City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. Brakefield presented the proclamation to Amber Henderson from the Alabama Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
