ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Falcon Art Supply celebrates 10 years

MONTEVALLO – Falcon Art Supply in Montevallo has been an anchor business on Main Street for 10 years now. From the beginning, store manager Becky Cox Rodgers and her sidekick Fossy the art store dog, have made sure that it serves the university as well as the community at large.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena holds final 2022 Old Town Live concert

HELENA – It was bittersweet fun at Helena’s final Old Town Live of 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert was held at Helena Amphitheatre Park, and despite the rain, hundreds of Shelby County residents came out to enjoy the final installment of the concert series. “Saturday night’s...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

SCHS moves annual Community Pep Rally to Old Mill Square

COLUMBIANA – As the saying in Columbiana goes, “Once a Wildcat, always a wildcat.” This is most true at the annual Community Pep Rally, traditionally held on Main Street. This year, however, the pep rally was moved to Old Mill Square where it allowed fans to spread...
COLUMBIANA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Alabaster, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Alabaster, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Bulls to hold cheerleading tryouts at Pelham Civic Center

PELHAM– The Birmingham Bulls hockey team are getting ready to start their season up and tryouts are being held for the Birmingham Bulls cheerleading squad. Tryouts will be held by the Bulls office in the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:15 p.m. This will be the...
PELHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Paul White
Person
Camille Herron
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

New firearms retailer coming to 280

NORTH SHELBY– A new firearms dealer is coming to 280 later this year. Named, Redland Rifle Co., the business hopes to provide a unique experience to its customers. “We felt that over here, on this side of Hoover, there just wasn’t a lot of places that offered a robust and really complete lineup of products,” owner James (JD) Deer said. “A lot of places focus on being tactical, gunsmithing…whereas, we wanted to bring something a lot different.”
SHELBY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Jazz#City Council#Opov Band
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County improves to 2-0 with rivalry win against Montevallo

MONTEVALLO – It may not have been the prettiest at times, but the Shelby County Wildcats’ youth movement continued to gain steam with a 21-6 rivalry win over the Montevallo Bulldogs on Friday night, Aug. 26. “You know, the last two weeks really, our kids have got a...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham antique store raises money for single Ukrainian mother

PELHAM– Kathy Ellis has been purchasing and shipping handmade dolls that are sewn and stitched from a mother in the Ukraine. Ellis first found out about the mom through social media and decided to do what she could to help. “I found it on the internet and wanted to...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for July 1 through Aug. 17

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 17. -Leroy Ball, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aug. 9. -Angelica Michelle Kelley, 35, of Montevallo, capias warrants. Aug. 10. -Ashley Mae Cotton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Bham Now

Riverchase Galleria will become a mixed-use development with a healthcare facility

Hoover, a big change is coming your way. The city announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a healthcare facility. Keep reading for all the details. Hoover announced a big plan. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center...
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster mayor declares National Suicide Prevention Week

ALABASTER – Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield officially proclaimed the week of Sept. 4-10 as National Suicide Prevention Week in the city of Alabaster during the City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. Brakefield presented the proclamation to Amber Henderson from the Alabama Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide...
ALABASTER, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy