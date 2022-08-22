NORTH SHELBY– A new firearms dealer is coming to 280 later this year. Named, Redland Rifle Co., the business hopes to provide a unique experience to its customers. “We felt that over here, on this side of Hoover, there just wasn’t a lot of places that offered a robust and really complete lineup of products,” owner James (JD) Deer said. “A lot of places focus on being tactical, gunsmithing…whereas, we wanted to bring something a lot different.”

SHELBY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO