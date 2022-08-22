Kudos to the reunion committee of Firestone High School's Class of '72 as they plan their upcoming reunion weekend. In addition to getting together with former classmates, members are working hard to raise $20,000 to bring Save The Music curriculum to an underserved Akron elementary school. The class of '72 is raising money many ways including a book 'Akron Rocks: A Tribute to the Rubber City' and also a custom designed guitar pedal by EarthQuaker Devices of Akron. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more. To learn more visit: https://donate.savethemusic.org/campaign/firestone-high-school-reunion-committee/c383750.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO