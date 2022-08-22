Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sipping on summer! How to make sweet & spicy margaritas
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The kids are back in school, but there is plenty of time to sip on summer. Western Reserve Distillers visited New Day to show us how to prepare sweet and spicy margaritas. Western Reserve Distillers is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. Watch the video...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: August 26, 2022
Crockpot season is here! Prepare dinner with ease thanks to Crock’n CLE!. Food Truck Friday! The grand opening for JonesBones’ second location on Broad Street in Elyria is October 15th. Playhouse Square. Secrets from the stage! Frozen is running now through September 11th at Playhouse Square. Sandusky Library’s...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Firestone High School's 50th reunion hopes bring 'Save The Music' to Akron school
Kudos to the reunion committee of Firestone High School's Class of '72 as they plan their upcoming reunion weekend. In addition to getting together with former classmates, members are working hard to raise $20,000 to bring Save The Music curriculum to an underserved Akron elementary school. The class of '72 is raising money many ways including a book 'Akron Rocks: A Tribute to the Rubber City' and also a custom designed guitar pedal by EarthQuaker Devices of Akron. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more. To learn more visit: https://donate.savethemusic.org/campaign/firestone-high-school-reunion-committee/c383750.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wake up with the West Geauga ‘Wolverine’ High School Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The West Geauga High School Marching Band woke up Fox 8 viewers this morning in a ‘big’ way! The talented band is under the direction of Jason Branch. Fox 8’s Todd Meany was in his glory with the band as they performed on the plaza of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Gravity-Defying Sculptures
Enjoy 21 outdoor sculptures! The Sandusky Library is located on East Shoreline Drive in Sandusky.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Tynasia Cheffin
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Tynasia Cheffin is 17. The teen has been missing from Akron since August 6. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2530.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
End of August plans? Here’s your weekend forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partially clearing skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s and a little breezy. Humidity will be falling and it will feel more refreshing first thing in the morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog. Seasonable to steamy this weekend. Take your pick! No rain,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
What’s That Worth?
What’s That Worth? A local expert from Valentine Auctions in Madison appraised our viewers’ furniture.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Police chase begins in Parma and ends in Cleveland
Here is a look at the scene in Cleveland where a police chase that started in Parma ended. Several police vehicles were damaged.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘I wouldn’t be standing here’: Woman saves Cleveland officer’s life
Welcoming students on their first day back at school is something Cleveland Police Sgt. Ray O’Connor looks forward to every year. However everything changed dramatically when he felt a most unfriendly sting supplied by a nearby beehive.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Woman saves Cleveland police officer's life
"To see him unconscious and knowing his life is literally in your hands…it's terrible. I wouldn't wish it on any policeman or anyone for a matter of fact,” shared Officer Barnes.
