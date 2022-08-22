Arthur “Dale” Dahlberg, age 83, of Gordon, WI passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. Arthur Dale Dahlberg was born July 17, 1939, in Superior, WI the son of Theodore and Edythe (Stevens) Dahlberg. He was raised in the Poplar, WI area and attended school at Northwestern in Maple, WI where he graduated from high school. Dale joined the US Army on December 5, 1962, and he served during the Vietnam War. He received the designation as a Marksman while in service to his country. On November 23, 1964, Dale was honorably discharged from active duty and then served several years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Dale returned to Poplar, WI where he began work with Dahlberg Power Company. On September 16, 1967, Dale was joined in marriage to Shirley Ann Schoenfisch at St. Pius Catholic Church in Solon Springs, WI. Dale continued his work for the Power company for the rest of his career. Dale enjoyed tending to his gardens, tinkering with projects, and going fishing. He was always ready to strike up a conversation with a friend.

