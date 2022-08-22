ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Addition: The mayor will have his usual, the branzino

By James Ramsay
 4 days ago
Good Monday morning in New York City, where people still aren't returning to the theater. Here's what else is happening:

  • The NYPD has placed two Queens officers on modified duty while the department investigates whether the officers improperly chased an illegal ATV in a way that led to the dirt bike driver and passenger fatally crashing.
  • NYCHA uses such old models for its boilers, elevators and other equipment that replacement parts no longer exist, so the agency has a facility where this stuff is made in-house by a giant robot.
  • Eight people had to be rescued off a yacht in New York Harbor yesterday after the boat caught fire and eventually sank.
  • The Times (piggybacking off Politico reporting ) followed Eric Adams every night for 30 days and realized that the mayor who talks up the return of citywide nightlife mostly goes to the same high-end restaurant that his tax-evader friends own, orders the same fish , and then goes to the same private club he's not actually a member of.
  • Congrats to Hobby's Deli in Newark for being recognized as one of the best Jewish delis in the country.
  • There are dumber things to be really into than bread clips , which real heads know as "occlupanids."
  • Here's a sweet pic of the moon .
  • Here are some stressful pics of natural wonders overrun with tourists .
  • And here's a delightful BBC video about fika, Sweden's government-mandated coffee break tradition that usually involves eating cinnamon rolls, cookies and cake along with your double shot.
  • And finally, get outta here!:

A close loss in NY's 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate.
Early Addition: Bill de Blasio is returning to Cambridge

Because the former mayor is headed to Harvard as a teaching fellow, here are your early links: Yankees sweep Mets, Washington Square Park raid, young people smoke a lot of weed, Fat Joe's Times Square birthday party, San Francisco's expensive but crummy trash cans, John C. Reilly's hot son, a really fast sea lion, and more.
Ready to rank: Close NY congressional race reignites debate on ranked-choice voting

Democratic candidate for New York's 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. His narrow primary victory has sparked a new debate over expanding ranked-choice voting. Some voters said they were confused and disappointed that the new system rolled out last year for city races wasn't in place for congressional and state primaries.
New York City's largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: "More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city's arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis." Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an "illogical" 90-day shelter rule that's contributing to the city's strained shelter system, the organization said.
Dan Goldman wins NY primary in 10th Congressional District race

Dan Goldman, a former prosecutor who campaigned on a promise to oppose right-wing Republicans and former President Donald Trump, overcame a crowded and competitive field to win a rare open House seat in New York's newly-drawn 10th Congressional District. The race, which was called at 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday...
Did NJ worker's death lead Amazon to install new air conditioning? It won't say.

Amazon packages are stacked up at a warehouse in Neubrandenburg, Germany in 2021. The company says a warehouse worker's death in Carteret, New Jersey in July 2022 wasn't work related, but some employees and labor leaders are questioning that. Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias collapsed on a swelteringly hot day. But Amazon is adamant his death in Carteret wasn't work-related.
