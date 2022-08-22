Early Addition: The mayor will have his usual, the branzino
Good Monday morning in New York City, where people still aren't returning to the theater. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD has placed two Queens officers on modified duty while the department investigates whether the officers improperly chased an illegal ATV in a way that led to the dirt bike driver and passenger fatally crashing.
- NYCHA uses such old models for its boilers, elevators and other equipment that replacement parts no longer exist, so the agency has a facility where this stuff is made in-house by a giant robot.
- Eight people had to be rescued off a yacht in New York Harbor yesterday after the boat caught fire and eventually sank.
- The Times (piggybacking off Politico reporting ) followed Eric Adams every night for 30 days and realized that the mayor who talks up the return of citywide nightlife mostly goes to the same high-end restaurant that his tax-evader friends own, orders the same fish , and then goes to the same private club he's not actually a member of.
- Congrats to Hobby's Deli in Newark for being recognized as one of the best Jewish delis in the country.
- There are dumber things to be really into than bread clips , which real heads know as "occlupanids."
- Here's a sweet pic of the moon .
- Here are some stressful pics of natural wonders overrun with tourists .
- And here's a delightful BBC video about fika, Sweden's government-mandated coffee break tradition that usually involves eating cinnamon rolls, cookies and cake along with your double shot.
- And finally, get outta here!:
Comments / 2