Mcpherson, KS

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Informational meeting on USD 311 bond issue is Tuesday

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The last of four informational meetings for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 School District on the $10.4 million bond issue is Tuesday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the auditorium. The bond election is Tuesday Sept 6. A resolution was passed by the board earlier this year on the proposal that will be paid out over 20 years.
Mcpherson, KS
Marion still on KDHE list

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An area lake has been removed from any advisories for toxic algae while another remains on the list from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). El Dorado Lake which was under watch status last week was given the all clear Thursday by the KDHE....
Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are enough locations for at least that many banners, but they are trying to stay with just Main Street, so will have a specific number once this year's banners are hung.
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday

YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
KHP: Cement truck overturns south of Salina

SALINE COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution southbound on Interstate 135 near Water Well Road, exit 88. The Kansas Department of Transportation and first responders are on the scene of a cement truck that rolled, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. There are no...
Firefighter application deadline is Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department said earlier this week that the deadline to apply for its next firefighter class is Friday. The class will start September 6. HFD protects 50,000 residents and covers 108 square miles encompassing the City of Hutchinson and suburban and rural Reno County...
Marshall meets with Kan. merchants on credit card ‘swipe’ fees

WICHITA Kan— Merchants from across Kansas met with Senator Roger Marshall Friday to emphasize how lack of competition over credit card processing drives up prices paid by consumers and thanked him for introducing the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, according to a media release from Merchants Payment Coalition. “Kansans...
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District...
Artemis mission is special for the Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the space race of the 1960’s and 1970’s that helped make the Cosmosphere what it is today. The race to the moon and the artifacts and history that were a part of it have been the staple of the museum as it approaches its 60th birthday.
United Way work day is Saturday, kickoff is Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual United Way community work day is Saturday. They have over 500 volunteers helping with 30 projects throughout Reno County this year. They will paint houses for Brush Up Hutch, clean up Carey Park, work at the Boys and Girls Club, The Salvation Army, and Head Start, among other projects. The annual breakfast is at DCI Park at 7 a.m. Projects will kick off by 8:30 a.m.
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

