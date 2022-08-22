Read full article on original website
Former 49er Richard Sherman has strong feelings about team's handling of Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
Sherman's never been one to hold back on air.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans
HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”
Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
Spurs Get Budding Talent from Warriors in Trade Scenario
The Spurs need all the youth and draft stock they can get at this point, but will the Warriors bite?
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
Baker Mayfield throws two touchdown passes on four possessions
If there was any question about the Panthers’ choice of Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, he answered Friday night. Mayfield made his home debut and provided Panthers fans hope for this season. He played four series in the Panthers’ final preseason game and threw two touchdown passes as...
2022 Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide: Rankings by position, sleepers, busts, draft strategies, and more
We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your Fantasy football draft, with rankings, daily newsletters, injury reports, multiple mock drafts a week and so much more that you can find on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and the Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter, but we can't be with you in your draft room. Sorry, we're busy!
