Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason finale loss to Texans

HOUSTON — The 49ers wrapped up their preseason on Thursday night with a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the club has five days to whittle their roster down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. All teams must trim their rosters by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent

The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises

On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Texans to sign Matt Ammendola

Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed”

Bills punter Matt Araiza faces an accusation of rape in a federal civil lawsuit. A criminal investigation regarding the incident reportedly is ongoing. In the aftermath of the filing of the lawsuit and intense coverage of the allegations, Araiza did not punt for the Bills in Friday night’s preseason game. During the game, Araiza issued a statement through his agent.
NFL
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield throws two touchdown passes on four possessions

If there was any question about the Panthers’ choice of Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, he answered Friday night. Mayfield made his home debut and provided Panthers fans hope for this season. He played four series in the Panthers’ final preseason game and threw two touchdown passes as...
CHARLOTTE, NC

