Peoria, AZ

Peoria schools closed due to storm will open today

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

The Peoria Unified schools that closed last Friday due to a storm, will re-open and safelty hold classes, Aug. 22, officials said.

Spokeswoman Danielle Airey said she is happy to report that power was restored over the weekend to Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy, as well as Cheyenne, Alta Loma and Peoria elementary schools.

Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy are on the campus of Peoria High School.

"While the campuses and surrounding area may still have minor damage from the storm, we are thankful for our community partners for making these areas accessible as things are cleaned up and repaired," she said. "The safety of all students and staff remains a top priority and we thank you for your patience on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Parents and guardians may refer to www.peoriaunified.org/updates for additional helpful information and community resources from the city of Peoria and APS.

A monsoon whipped through Peoria last week leaving in its wake at least 56 downed power poles resuting in the closed schools, traffic lights out and thousands of residents without power, some into the weekend.

