Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife across 9 states
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual practice of scattering more than 3 million packets of oral rabies vaccines across nine states along the Appalachian Mountains chain. The agency began distributing the packets by helicopter and airplanes from Maine to Alabama over a three-month period beginning this month,...
Comments / 0