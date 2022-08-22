Jay and Silent Bob wore white to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's latest wedding: Snoochie Boochies

It looks like all it will take to get actor/director Kevin Smith out of his trusty hockey jersey is a high profile Georgia wedding for his good friend and fellow movie-maker Ben Affleck .

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy 's See You At The Movies , and more!

We all knew something big was on the horizon , following Ben and Jennifer Lopez 's small Las Vegas ceremony that took place earlier this summer , after which J.Lo said, "love is patient. Twenty years patient," in a newsletter update along with a series of photos from the intimate affair. Not long after the news broke, word began to circulate about a much bigger bash being planned in Georgia.

Among the stars in attendance, all dressed in white for the big shindig, which included Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel , a few other notable names were also on hand. Filmmaker Kevin Smith who directed Affleck in a number of his flicks, and actor Jason Mewes (better known as simply "Jay" from Smith's Clerks franchise) along with their wives Jennifer and Jordan respectively.

"For those who say 'he always wears the same outfit...' This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7," Smith said on social media, posting a photo during the event while obviously clowning himself for being without any of his beloved go-to jerseys for the evening. Smith did wear his white hat backwards however, because c'mon... how could he not?

The event, officiated by author and podcaster Jay Shetty , was held at Ben Affleck's estate in Riceboro, GA, just outside of Savannah where guests gathered at The Perry Lane Hotel prior to being shuttled over. A source says, "Everyone [was] dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there [was] a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

Over the weekend, Ben's younger brother, actor Casey Affleck , posted his congratulations to the couple with an Instagram post showing throwback pic of him walking down the street with the newlyweds. "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love," he commented. "Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

